Who is Sheikha Mahra? All about Dubai princess who divorced her husband on Instagram

Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, announced her divorce from her husband Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum via Instagram on Tuesday, July 16. The “Insta-divorce” comes months after the couple were blessed with their first child - a girl. Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum married in 2023. (Instagram/@hhshmahra)

“Dear husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife,” the Dubai princess wrote on Instagram.

Ahead of her divorce, she posted a cryptic Instagram post. While sharing a picture of herself with her daughter, she wrote, “Just the two of us,” and completed it with a heart emoticon.

Here’s all you need to know about the Dubai princess:

1- Sheikha Mahra said “Qubool Hai (I accept)” to Mana Al Maktoum, an Emirati businessman, in 2023.

2- The couple gave birth to their daughter in May this year, and the princess shared candid moments from inside the birthing room. She expressed gratitude towards the doctor and the staff at Latifa Hospital in Dubai, adding that it was the “most memorable experience for bringing baby Mahra to this world”.

3- Her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the vice president, prime minister and minister of defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

4- She is one of the 26 children of the Dubai ruler. Her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is from Greece, so she has both Emirati and Greek roots. The Dubai ruler later divorced Grigorakos.

5- She loves travelling and is an animal lover, particularly horses and camels, and her Instagram account proves just that.

6- In January this year, she was on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

7- She also received a certificate of completion from the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government for successfully completing the “Accelerated Leadership On-Boarding Program” in 2023.

8- She also loves her mother Zoe Grigorakos, and has posted several selfies with her. In one of the captions, she referred to her mother as “my everything”.