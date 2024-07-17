Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra divorcing husband? Instagram post sparks buzz: ‘You’re occupied with other companions'

Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, has put an explosive post on Instagram, declaring “divorce” from her husband, a little over two months after they welcomed their first child. Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and her husband welcomed their first child in May this year. (Instagram/hhshmahra)

“Dear husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife,” the Dubai princess wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She has also removed photos with her husband from Instagram.

Sheikha Mahra married Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, an Emirati businessman, in May last year. A year later, they welcomed a daughter. Sheikh Mana, who is in his 20s, has multiple business ventures.

In May this year, the Dubai princess had released photos from the hospital moments after childbirth. She had thanked her doctor and the hospital staff for ensuring she got the "most memorable experience for bringing baby Mahra to this world”.

Her husband was seen standing by her side, as the newborn lay on its mother's chest.

The princess announced her pregnancy five months after their Nikah ceremony. "Just the three of us," Sheikha Mahra wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of an ultrasound scan, according to a Grazia report. Her husband shared it on his Instagram Stories.

However, in an Instagram post in June, she shared a photo with her baby, without her husband. “Just the two of us,” Sheikha Mahra wrote in the caption.