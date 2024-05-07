Dubai princess reveals raw moments post-childbirth in pics from hospital: ‘Most memorable experience’

The daughter of the ruler of Dubai gave birth to a girl last week and has released photos from the hospital moments after childbirth. Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, thanked her doctor and the staff at Dubai's Latifa Hospital for what she termed as the "most memorable experience for bringing baby Mahra to this world. Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum is married to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.(Instagram/hhshmahra)

The raw moments show the princess holding the newborn to her chest. The baby is still covered in vernix from the womb as she latches on to her mother.

Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum's husband Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum is seen standing by her side. He holds his daughter in one of the photos.

See the post by the Dubai princess:

The couple became parents almost a year after they got married in May last year. The princess announced her pregnancy five months after their Nikah ceremony. "Just the three of us," Sheikha Mahra wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of an ultrasound scan, according to a Grazia report. Her husband shared it on his Instagram Stories.

They had a gender reveal party in February.

Sheikha Mahra's father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the vice president, prime minister and minister of defence of UAE. Sheikha Mahra is one of the 26 children of the Dubai ruler. She has Emirati and Greek roots as her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is from Greece. The Dubai ruler divorced the Greek woman.

The princess, however, appears to share a close relationship with her mother and has posted photos with her on Instagram.

Who is Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, husband of the Dubai princess?

Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum is an Emirati businessman in his 20s, with multiple ventures.

He graduated from MBR School of Government’s Accelerated Leadership On-boarding Programme in Dubai, according to Harper's Bazaar Arabia.