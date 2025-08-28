Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and Sheikha Mahra, Princess of Dubai, are engaged, TMZ reported. Montana, 40, and 31-year-old Mahra, formalized their relationship in June. The news of their engagement comes shortly after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced theirs. Who is Sheikha Mahra? French Montana gets engaged to Dubai Princess shortly after her divorce (xtianna_/Instagram, frenchmontana/Instagram)

A rep for Montana told the outlet that the couple got engaged during Paris Fashion Week in June. The pair has frequently been spotted together since 2024, in mosques, upscale restaurants in Dubai and Morocco, and at the Pont des Arts in Paris.

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Mahra is the daughter of United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. She is known for her philanthropic efforts in the community, according to Emirates Woman. She is also popular for her interest in horses and equestrianism.

Mahra pursued her primary education in a private institute in Dubai, and later moved to London, where she graduated with a degree in International Relations, Grazia reported.

Mahra’s mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is reportedly divorced from her husband Sheikh Mohammed. Grigorakos is from Greece.

French Montana and Sheikha Mahra’s previous marriages

Montana and Mahra’s wedding date and other details are still being decided. Last month, the two were spotted attending a Paris Fashion Week event, a debut that came shortly after Mahra divorced Emirati businessman and royal, Sheikh Mana. She shares a daughter with him.

Shortly after the couple split, Mahra gave Montana a tour of Dubai, around the same time they started dating.

Mahra accused her now-ex-husband of infidelity and shared a kiss-off Instagram post last July, writing, "Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take Care. Your ex-wife."

Montana, on the other hand, was married to entrepreneur and designer Nadeen Kharbouch from 2007 to 2014. The two share a 16-year-old son, Kruz Kharbouch.

Montana and Mahra have not spoken about their romance publicly. However, retired NBA player Paul Pierce praised Montana for settling down with a non-American woman. "Man, I’m telling you. Us Black men, I’m telling y’all: we need to follow in French Montana’s steps. You see, he cracking," Pierce said on an episode of podcast The Truth After Dark last month.