Is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement post the most-liked ever on Instagram? Not yet — but it's close

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are officially engaged! The couple shared the exciting news by posting dreamy photos of the proposal on Instagram, captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” An Instagram post reading "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with a photo showing National Football League player Travis Kelce proposing to singer Taylor Swift, in this screenshot taken from a social media post.(via REUTERS)

Within hours, the internet exploded. The post racked up over 16 million likes in under three hours, sending Swifties into an emotional spiral. While many fans claimed the post broke Instagram records, that's not quite true—yet.

The current record-holder remains Lionel Messi, whose 2022 World Cup victory post has over 74.5 million likes. It is followed by the viral egg photo from 2019 (60 million likes). Messi also holds the third, fourth, and fifth spots, including his iconic Louis Vuitton ad with Cristiano Ronaldo.

How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce meet?

The couple's story began in 2023, thanks to an unexpected shoutout on Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. After attending Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas City that July, Kelce revealed he had tried (and failed) to meet her backstage.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” said Kelce. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are a friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Things took a turn in September, when Swift was spotted at one of Kelce’s games, sitting beside his mom, Donna Kelce. A month later, the pair made their first public appearance in New York, attending Saturday Night Live and being photographed hand-in-hand.

The rest, as they say, is history.