‘GOAT visiting God’s own country': Fans react after AFA confirms Lionel Messi's visit to Kerala in November

The internet did what it does best the moment Lionel Messi’s visit to India was confirmed—explode with memes, puns, and sheer excitement. From witty quips like ‘GOAT in God’s own country’ to fans simply sharing their excitement at the thought of seeing the World Cup-winning captain play on Indian soil, the news triggered an online frenzy. Lionel Messi reacts during a match.(AFP)

The buzz was set off after the Argentine Football Association (AFA) officially announced that Argentina will play in India this November. The match is scheduled for Kerala between November 10 and 18, making it one of the rare occasions when Messi will be seen in action in the country. In its statement, the AFA said, “The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined). The second, a FIFA friendlies in November, from the 10th to the 18th, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined).”

The November fixture will be part of three international friendlies for Argentina, with the other two games set to be played in Luanda, Angola. While opponents are yet to be finalised, the prospect of watching Messi play in Kerala has already electrified fans across the country.

This will also mark Messi’s first trip to India since 2011, when Argentina faced Venezuela in a friendly in Kolkata. That historic match had drawn massive crowds, and a similar reception is expected this time around.

Interestingly, the announcement comes against the backdrop of controversy. The Kerala government had previously faced criticism for spending heavily to invite Messi and his team, with reports suggesting that the offer had been turned down.

However, putting speculation to rest, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman recently stated, “So far, the Argentina team has not said they will skip Kerala. On the contrary, the government has been informed of their arrival in November. Necessary security arrangements have already been requested for the team.” He added, “The AFA has assured that the visit in November will take place with the new sponsor. My visit to Spain was not just to meet AFA officials, but also to discuss the new stadium project in Thiruvananthapuram with Spain’s Sports Council.”