Nanda Ki Chowki bridge approach road repaired within 12 hours after rain damage in Uttarakhand

The approach road of a bridge at Nanda Ki Chowki in Dehradun was repaired and reopened for traffic within 12 hours after a section was damaged due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, according to a statement issued by the Uttarakhand government. This swift action not only restored essential services but also highlighted the government's commitment to public safety during emergencies. Explore how this was achieved. (PTI)

The government said the damage occurred at around 6:30 am, affecting movement on the route. Following the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to immediately begin relief and restoration work on a priority basis.

The Public Works Department, district administration and other concerned agencies carried out repair work in coordination, restoring the route within the same day. The reopening of the road provided relief to local residents and helped resume essential services in the area.

According to the government statement, an ambulance was also able to transport a patient to a hospital without any disruption after the route was restored.

Officials asked to ensure safety measures after damage Chief Minister Dhami said negligence would not be accepted during relief and restoration operations in disaster situations. He directed officials to ensure necessary technical and safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The state government has also started the process of seeking explanations from officials and contractors responsible for the bridge, approach road and related construction work, according to the statement.

The government said strict action would be taken against those found responsible if any negligence or violation of prescribed standards is established during the investigation.

The incident comes as Uttarakhand continues to remain vulnerable to rainfall-related disruptions, with authorities frequently monitoring infrastructure and connectivity challenges during the monsoon season.

Government highlights quick response to restore connectivity The Uttarakhand government said the swift repair work demonstrated its focus on ensuring public safety, uninterrupted movement and timely response during emergencies.

Local residents also expressed relief after the road was reopened within a short period. According to the government, residents appreciated the speed with which the administration responded and restored connectivity.

The government reiterated that maintaining road connectivity and responding quickly to damage caused by natural events remained among its priorities. It said departments had been instructed to remain prepared for emergency situations and take preventive measures to minimise disruptions.

The repair of the Nanda Ki Chowki approach road was highlighted by the government as an example of coordinated action between different departments during a weather-related incident.