Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could break Messi’s Instagram record with viral engagement post

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged, and the announcement has already set the internet on fire. The couple shared the news Tuesday morning with a joint Instagram post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The carousel of five photos showed Kelce on one knee in a lush floral garden, Swift flashing her diamond ring, and the pair embracing. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.(Instagram/taylorswift)

Within hours, the post has racked up more than 16 million likes, and it is increasing by the second. Fans are now watching to see if Swift and Kelce’s announcement can climb into Instagram’s all-time leaderboard.

Chasing Messi’s record

According to CNET, Lionel Messi currently holds the crown for most-liked Instagram post with his 2022 World Cup victory photo - more than 74 million likes.

Swift and Kelce’s post will not catch him overnight, but with Swifties mobilizing, it could become one of the most viral moments on the platform. For context, the second most-liked photo in Instagram history is still the infamous plain egg from 2019, which drew over 60 million likes.

Messi also holds the third spot with another World Cup trophy picture, proving sports fans and Swifties may soon collide in the record books.

Details on Taylor Swift’s ring and outfit

Beyond the announcement, Swift’s engagement ring quickly became its own talking point. According to CNET, it is an old mine brilliant-cut diamond in a gold bezel setting - a style popular in the Georgian and Victorian eras. Kelce reportedly designed it with jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Also read: Taylor Swift vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Whose engagement ring is more expensive? Revealed

Swift’s outfit also caught attention: a $400 silk-blend Polo Ralph Lauren dress, Louis Vuitton sandals, a Cartier watch, and her “TNT” friendship bracelet gifted by Kelce last Christmas. The dress is already selling out.

For now, there is no word on wedding plans. But if social media is any indication, the Swift-Kelce wedding will be one of the most-watched celebrity events in years.

FAQs

What did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce post on Instagram?

They shared five photos of the proposal with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

How many likes does their engagement post have so far?

It crossed 13 million likes within two hours, according to CNET.

Who designed Taylor Swift’s engagement ring?

Kelce worked with jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

What’s the most-liked Instagram post ever?

Lionel Messi’s 2022 World Cup victory photo, with over 74 million likes.

What dress did Swift wear for the announcement?

A $400 blue silk-blend Polo Ralph Lauren dress, per CNET.