Dubai princess posts first photo after engagement with French Montana, flaunts her ring

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana is officially engaged to Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra, the daughter of Dubai ruler and United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Mahra has now shared her first Instagram post since the engagement, proudly showcasing her diamond ring. The photo captures her hand being gently held by Montana’s, with the sparkling ring as the focal point. Dubai royal Sheikha Mahra showed her ring on Instagram after her engagement with Moroccan-American rapper French Montana.(Instagram/Xtianna)

Take a look here at the post:

The couple reportedly got engaged in June during Paris Fashion Week, where Montana also made headlines by walking the runway.

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Sheikha Mahra is widely admired in the UAE for her philanthropic contributions and her passion for equestrianism. According to Emirates Woman, she has been actively involved in charitable initiatives and is considered one of the more modern and independent voices among Dubai’s royals.

She pursued her early education at a private school in Dubai before moving to London. There, she graduated with a degree in International Relations, as reported by Grazia. Her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, originally from Greece, is divorced from Sheikh Mohammed.

Previous marriages of the couple

This engagement marks a new beginning for both Mahra and Montana, who have each been previously married. Mahra recently divorced Emirati royal Sheikh Mana, with whom she shares a daughter. Their separation became public after Mahra accused her former husband of infidelity and announced their split through a strongly worded Instagram post last July. She wrote, “Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take Care. Your ex-wife.”

Montana, meanwhile, was earlier married to entrepreneur and designer Nadeen Kharbouch. Their marriage lasted from 2007 until 2014, and the couple share a son, 16-year-old Kruz Kharbouch.