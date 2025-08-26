Why is Dave Portnoy banned from Ohio State's season opener vs Texas? What we know

Barstools Ports owner Dave Portnoy was set to appear on the Fox broadcast of the Ohio State Buckeyes vs the Texas Longhorns' season opener at the Ohio Stadium on Saturday. However, it looks like Portnoy will have to wait a few more weeks to make his debut on college football broadcast. Dave Portnoy, businessman and Fox News college football broadcaster.(File photo)

As per a report by Ryan Glasspiegel for Front Office Sports, Portnoy has been banned by the Ohio State from their stadium, the iconic Horseshoe, owing to his very vocal support for the Michigan Wolverines, one of the biggest rivals of the Buckeyes. Notably, Portnoy is a University of Michigan alumnus and is often seen cheering for them.

As of now, the Buckeyes have not released a statement on banning Portnoy.

“Ohio State is barring Barstool Sports from campus and its founder Dave Portnoy from entering Ohio Stadium for the school’s huge opening-week matchup against Texas on Saturday, sources told Front Office Sports,” Ryan Glasspiegel said in his X post, sharing the Front Office Sports news update.

When Dave Portnoy Trolled Ohio With Thanksgiving Joke

Back in July 2025, Dave Portnoy took a massive dig at Ohio State as rumors of his deal with Fox News about the Big Noon Kickoff surfaced. As the news was being reported, there was a lot of chatter from Ohio State fans about seeing a Michigan fan on a college football broadcast. Portnoy shared the news on his X handle and took a dig at Ohio fans.

"These are nothing more than rumors at this point, Portnoy had said. “But all the crying from Columbus is making me feel like it’s Thanksgiving Day weekend again and Michigan is pounding a hapless Buckeye team into the mud for the billionth straight year. 😂😂😂”

Now, it seems Ohio State has come to bite back at Portnoy and jeopardize his much-awaited debut on Fox.