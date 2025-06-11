Who is Dave Portnoy? Barstool Sports founder reveals why he voted for Trump

Dave Portnoy recently got candid about his decision to vote for Donald Trump. The Barstool Sports founder admitted that his support for the president during the November election was more of an “indictment” of Democrats than personal support for the Republican Party. File photo of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy

Barstool's Dave Portnoy reveals why he voted for Trump

The businessman spoke to NPR’s Steve Inskeep on his political leanings and his long-standing support for Trump. The 48-year-old explained that he was often grouped with people like Joe Rogan and Theo Von. “We have a male audience. Like, we may feel very differently on certain issues,” he said.

When questioned about backing Trump, Portnoy said, “It's more an indictment of, I would say, the Democrats (than an) endorsement of Trump's politics.” “I'm pro-choice. I think people would say that is not a typical bro standpoint.”

Who is Dave Portnoy?

Portnoy is an entrepreneur who has established Barstool Sports, a sports and culture platform. He sold Barstool in 2020 and reacquired it in 2023. Also known as “El Presidente,” he has over three million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 5.6 million followers on Instagram.

He also owns the Barstool Sportsbook betting app. Portnoy is a long-time Trump supporter. In 2015, he famously said, “I don’t care if he’s a joke. I don’t care if he’s racist. I don’t care if he’s sexist. I don’t care about any of it. I hope he stays in the race and I hope he wins.”

Portnoy’s stock market losses in recent months

In April, the Barstool Sports founder revealed that he had lost $20 million in three days since Trump’s tariff announcements rocked the global markets. He termed April 8 as “Orange Monday” due to the stock market plummeting after the announcement of reciprocal tariffs.

However, the internet personality reaffirmed his support for Donald Trump and said he did not regret voting for him, despite losing 10-15 per cent of his net worth due to market volatility.

FAQs

How much is Dave Portnoy's net worth?

Dave Portnoy has a net worth of $150 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

How did Dave Portnoy buy Barstool for $1?

After selling Barstool Sports to casino and online gambling operator Penn Entertainment for $550 million, Dave Portnoy bought back the company for $1 and certain non-compete clauses and other restrictive covenants.