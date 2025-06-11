Trump slams ‘incompetent’ Newsom for failing to protect ICE officers from ‘insurrectionists’

Donald Trump blasted Gavin Newsom in a scathing Truth Social post Wednesday morning. The president slammed the California governor as “incompetent” and accused him of failing to protect ICE agents amid the Los Angeles protests. Governor Newsom decried the Trump administration's deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles as politically driven and inflammatory. (Bloomberg/Reuters)

Trump brutally slams Newsom after California governor said ‘democracy is under assault’

“The INCOMPETENT Governor of California was unable to provide protection in a timely manner when our Ice Officers, GREAT Patriots they are, were attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

The president's searing remark comes after Newsom condemned him for deploying nearly 5,000 National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles. The Democratic governor accused the Trump administration of “pulling a military dragnet” across the city in a prime-time address on Tuesday.

Newsom claimed that the “government isn’t protecting our communities. They are traumatising our communities. And that seems to be the entire point.” “California will keep fighting. We’ll keep fighting on behalf of our people, all of our people, including in the courts.”

He further issued a chilling warning that “democracy is under assault right before our eyes, this moment we have feared has arrived,” adding that Trump is “taking a wrecking ball, a wrecking ball to our founding fathers’ historic project: three coequal branches of independent government.”

Shortly after Newsom's open criticism of Trump, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass imposed a curfew in the city's downtown area from 8 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday. The 71-year-old echoed similar sentiments in a social media post, arguing that ICE is targeting “families and children.”

“The Trump administration told us they were going after violent criminals, gang members, and drug dealers,” Bass wrote on X. “But they went after a Home Depot. They’re going after families and children. That does not make Los Angeles more safe.”