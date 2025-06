A wild video that has gone viral on social media shows law enforcement authorities shooting an unarmed woman with a rubber bullet. The person who recorded the video, shared on Instagram by @iamfatimakhadijah, claimed that the woman was “just trying to get home” before the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) shot her at “point-blank” range. Watch below:

Viral video shows an officer shooting an unarmed woman with rubber bullet(Instagram)