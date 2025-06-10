Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
LAPD vs Pete Hegseth: Los Angeles police says 'not informed' about Marines' deployment

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 10, 2025 04:43 AM IST

The Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell on Monday said that he was not informed about US Marines being deployed to LA

The Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell on Monday said that he was not informed about US Marines being deployed to LA amid citywide protests. He further urged Pete Hegseth-led Pentagon to ensure to keep an ‘open and continuous lines of communication’ to ‘avoid confusion’. 

A protestor is arrested by LAPD officers on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)
A protestor is arrested by LAPD officers on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell: "The LAPD has not received any formal notification that the Marines will be arriving in Los Angeles. However, the possible arrival of federal military forces in Los Angeles—absent clear coordination—presents a significant logistical and operational challenge for those of us charged with safeguarding this city. The Los Angeles Police Department, alongside our mutual aid partners, have decades of experience managing large-scale public demonstrations, and we remain confident in our ability to do so professionally and effectively. That said, our top priority is the safety of both the public and the officers on the ground. We are urging open and continuous lines of communication between all agencies to prevent confusion, avoid escalation, and ensure a coordinated, lawful, and orderly response during this critical time."

