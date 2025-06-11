Actor Wally Baram's 70-year-old mom gets hit by rubber bullet at LA protests, she shares graphic details

Actor Wally Baram, who is currently seen in Amazon Prime show Overcompensating, has shared that her 70-year-old mother was hit in the back of the head with a rubber bullet while attending a peaceful protest against US President Donald Trump's newly intensified immigration raids in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Wally Baram shared that her mother was injured while attending protests in LA.

Wally Baram's mother hit by rubber bullets

Wally took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday and gave an account of how her mother was hit by the rubber bullet in the back of her head, stating how the authorities are “bringing violence to peaceful protest”. Wally wrote, "Warning, next story graphic. They hit my mom 70-year-old Mexican woman in the back of the head with a rubber bullet. If there's ever evidence they are bringing violence to peaceful protest". Wally then shared a picture of her mother's head with a bloody wound.

A screen grab of Wally Baram's Instagram stories. (Instagram/wallybaram)

Wally also shared an update that her mother's health was such that she was immediately taken to the hospital and is doing well. She also mentioned that her mother returned to the protests the next day. The 22-year-old actor was being asked what her old mother was doing at the protest; however, Wally dismissed the messages, stating a rather funny take on the situation.

Wally wrote, “A lot of people asking me, why is a 70 year old woman (my mother) at a protest? fwiw a lot of you are new here and don't know I have an aburdly hot mom, she has abs, does a ton of salsa, it's like a whole thing. I told her people thought she was too old to protest and she said, ‘I boutta be out here getting sooo many more smooches than them even with a little chunk of head missing’ (sic)."

Another screenshot of Wally Baram's Instagram stories.

Who is Wally Baram

Wally Baram, 22, is a Mexican-Syrian comedian, writer, and actress based in Los Angeles. She gained prominence as a 2021 Just for Laughs New Face and made her late-night debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Her writing credits include What We Do in the Shadows, Betty, Shrinking, and Sprung. In 2025, Wally made her acting debut in Overcompensating, a Prime Video series created by Benito Skinner. She portrays Carmen Neil, a college freshman navigating self-discovery and friendship.

About Overcompensating

Overcompensating is a comedy-drama series on Amazon Prime Video that premiered on May 15, 2025. Created by and starring Benito Skinner, the show offers a semi-autobiographical look at the complexities of identity and self-discovery during college life. The series has received critical acclaim for its blend of humour and heartfelt storytelling.

On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 95% approval rating based on 42 critics' reviews.