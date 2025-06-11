Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk expresses 'regret' over last week’s posts on Donald Trump after feud: ‘Went too far’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2025 01:22 PM IST

Elon Musk’s ties with Trump soured after he quit the DoGE and slammed the spending bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday expressed “regret” over last week’s posts on US President Donald Trump after a brief feud. 

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote on X.
“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote on X.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote on X.

Earlier, Trump had issued a warning about “serious consequences” for Musk — but that was in response to reports that Musk planned to support candidates running against Trump-backed Republicans in the upcoming midterms.

“If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” Trump told NBC, though he didn’t elaborate on what those consequences might be.

When did it all start?

The rift between Donald Trump and Elon Musk began after Musk publicly slammed Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB), calling it a “disgusting abomination.” The bill, which proposes sweeping tax cuts, is expected to add around USD 3 trillion (AUD 4.62 trillion) to the US national debt. What followed was one of the most intense and closely watched clashes between two global powerhouses.

The fallout began after Musk stepped down from his advisory role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DoGE). He criticised the OBBB as a “disgusting abomination” that would “burden America [sic] citizens with crushing, unsustainable debt.”

Trump responded by threatening to cancel government subsidies and contracts tied to Musk’s companies. Musk fired back, claiming Trump wouldn’t have won the presidency without his support. He also reshared posts critical of the president, including one calling for Trump’s impeachment.

Trump replied by saying, “Elon was ‘wearing thin’, I asked him to leave […] and he just went CRAZY!”

Musk further escalated the feud by tweeting that Trump was “intentionally shielding the full release of the Epstein files due to his involvement in the case.” Those tweets were later deleted.

Trump blamed Musk’s reaction on the administration’s move to end tax credits for electric vehicles.

In a May 29 CBS interview, Musk voiced frustration over the bill, saying, “I was, like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decrease it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing.”

Upon Musk’s exit, Trump remarked, “Elon's really not leaving. He's going to be back and forth, I think, I have a feeling.”

 

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Los Angeles protests LIVEon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Los Angeles protests LIVEon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Elon Musk expresses 'regret' over last week’s posts on Donald Trump after feud: ‘Went too far’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On