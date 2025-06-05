Dave Portnoy loses his calm and berates Kirk Minihane over a Jewish joke: ‘Shut the….’

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy went furious with one of his own podcast hosts, Kirk Minihane, during the latest episode of The Unnamed Show. The source of the tension? Over some Jewish joke, accusations of anti-Semitism, and a controversial post by another Barstool-affiliated podcaster, Mick. Dave Portnoy clashes with Kirk Minihane over anti-Semitism accusations during a podcast episode.(X)

Portnoy, who is Jewish, took issue with a post Mick made on X (formerly Twitter) after a disturbing anti-Semitic sign was spotted at one of Portnoy’s bars in Philadelphia. Mick responded to Portnoy’s outrage by accusing him of hypocrisy, pointing to past incidents in which Portnoy allegedly “said multiple racial slurs on camera.” To make matters worse, Mick opened his message by calling him “Rabbi Dave.”

ALSO READ| NFL vet Jake McQuaide disrupts a church with a scandalous question: ‘Did the priest use…’

When Portnoy doubled down and labelled Mick “an anti-Semitic piece of s***,” Minihane pushed back. “I don’t think it makes you anti-Semitic,” Minihane said. “I think we just disagree.”

Portnoy explodes at his own employee

He went on to defend his basketball teammate and co-host, arguing that Mick should be able to make jokes, but Portnoy wasn’t having it. He insisted that calling him “Rabbi Dave,” especially in the context of dismissing a serious incident like the hateful sign, clearly crossed the line.

“That proves he’s anti-Semitic,” Portnoy said of Mick’s response. “You don’t respond to ‘F**k the Jews’ by saying, ‘You’re a hypocrite, Rabbi Dave.’”

When Portnoy told Minihane to “shut up,” Minihane shot back: “Don’t tell me to shut up.”

“Shut the f*** up, you bald f***,” Portnoy snapped. “How’s that?”

Minihane, brushing it off, replied: “I’ll never recover from that, Dave, I’ll never recover.”

Portnoy didn’t back down: “You work for me, you little b****. You work for me.”

“Sure, you bet. For now,” Minihane said calmly.

“Oh you don’t? For now? Quit, I don’t care. You’re an idiot,” Portnoy fired back.

ALSO READ| Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers' NBA Finals uniforms revealed: Who's wearing what?

Eventually, the two cooled off and resumed the show, with co-host Ryan Whitney stepping in, saying, “I think it’s entertaining content.”

“I really see Dave’s side, [but] I see both sides. I’m kind of a middle man. I’ll tell you right now, I really didn’t think I was signing up for this when we were doing a show talking about Barstool stuff.”