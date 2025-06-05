NFL vet Jake McQuaide disrupts a church with a scandalous question: ‘Did the priest use…’

NFL veteran long snapper Jake McQuaide interrupted Mass at a church in Ohio to confront Catholic officials and question, “Did the priest use our parish computer to look at pornography?” Jake McQuaide disrupted a church service in Ohio, demanding answers about a priest's alleged use of a parish computer for pornography.(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

On Saturday, at Our Lady of the Visitation in Green Township, where Archdiocese of Cincinnati Chancellor Jason Williams was addressing parishioners regarding claims that Rev. Martin Bachman had accessed pornography using a parish-owned computer.

Williams read aloud a letter from Archbishop Robert Casey: “All concerns have been investigated, and no wrongdoing either criminally or ecclesiastically has been substantiated” against either Fr. Bachman or the parish’s pastor, Don Siciliano.

“Furthermore, recent rumors, for which no corroborating facts have been uncovered, are unsubstantiated. Rumors which quickly spiral out of control have the potential to severely harm the good reputation which each of us should enjoy. Consequently, like gossip, the spreading of rumors is sinful, and we should all work to overcome this tendency of our fallen human nature.”

Casey also stressed that Green Township Police had confirmed there was “no evidence or investigation of criminal wrongdoing by Fr. Bachman,” and that there were no ongoing church-led investigations either.

McQuaide questions the Catholic officials, ‘Can you answer this for me?’

But then McQuaide stood up and interrupted the Mass, asking, “Please take a second. We want to put these rumours to rest. Can you answer this for me, fact or fiction?” per a video clip captured by WCPO. “Did the priest use our parish computer to look at pornography? …True or false? True or false?” “You can look at pornography at your house, but you cannot do it here.”

Someone in the church said, “This is not the time for this,” but McQuaide pushed on. “I’m sorry, sir, this is the time and the place. I will stand up.”

Ohio police officers reportedly escorted McQuaide out of the church.

Captain Mitch Hill of the Green Township Police told Fox News Digital that McQuaide "was escorted out at the specific direction of the church" and that he was not arrested or charged.

Hill reiterated that Fr. Bachman “has not been the target of an investigation by this department.”

Notably, the scandal stems from a complaint filed by a parishioner who allegedly saw explicit content on a parish computer, images that included thumbnail links to adult websites.

Casey noted in the letter that Bachman will begin a “previously planned sabbatical” in July.