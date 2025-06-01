Atlanta Falcons to trade Kyle Pitts? NFL insiders spill secrets amid rumours

While the Atlanta Falcons aren’t actively looking to move their tight end Kyle Pitts, there’s a growing sense around the league that multiple NFL teams have reportedly reached out about his availability. And rumour mills are not taking a break, churning out continuous rumours around the Falcons' former top draft pick. .While the Falcons aren't aggressively shopping tight end Kyle Pitts, there's interest from other NFL teams. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

“I don't think it's a situation where [the Falcons] are aggressively shopping [Pitts],” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said while appearing on SportsCenter Saturday.

“But it appears, talking to some other teams, they think Atlanta is at least open to the possibility and Pitts might be as well. I'm told he loves Atlanta, this is not a situation where he's requesting a trade, but if he has a chance to go to maybe a better offense where he's more featured—he's sort of the third or fourth wheel right now in Atlanta—it could be something that he's open to,” he cited, what a apparently picked from NFL insiders.

Falcons TE looks for ‘big jump’ in 2025?

Notably, a Friday report from Jordan Schultz noted that the Falcons are not eager to let Pitts go.

The 25-year-old is now ready to start his fifth season in the NFL, having been chosen fourth overall in the 2021 draft with great hopes.

The tight end's rookie year was a breakout; he became just the second rookie tight end in NFL history to record over 1,000 receiving yards. But since then, over the past three seasons, he’s totalled 1,625 receiving yards, barely crossing his first-year total. In 2024, he logged 602 yards and four touchdowns on 47 catches.

Fans and analysts alike have long criticised the Falcons’ offensive schemes for not using Pitts more effectively. “Steelers need to trade for Kyle Pitts and line him up at WR,” one X user even suggested.

Interestingly, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson recently said he expects Pitts to take a “big jump” in 2025.