NBA legend Lamar Odom was asked to vacate his LA home: Here's why

Lamar Odom, the two-time NBA champion and former Los Angeles Lakers star, has been ordered to vacate a property in Studio City, Los Angeles County, after allegedly failing to pay several months’ rent. NBA Star Lamar Odom faces lawsuit for $45,000 in unpaid rent(Instagram/Lamar Odom)

The NBA legend earned a reported $114 million over his 14-year NBA career and has been sued by Executive Recovery Group, Inc., the home's landlord, for failing to pay $45,000 in back rent.

The court ruled in favour of the landlord after Odom reportedly did not respond to the initial lawsuit. On 28 April, a judge officially ordered him to leave the home and hand over possession of the property.

Lamar Odom hit with rental lawsuit. Is the NBA legend broke?

Odom allegedly entered into a month-to-month oral rental agreement with the company in December 2023, agreeing to pay $15,000 per month in rent. The lawsuit claims he failed to make payments from 1 January through 31 March. So, Executive Recovery Group took legal action, also seeking reimbursement for legal fees and additional damages based on the “fair rental value” of $500 per day.

Notably, Odom was served a three-day notice to pay or vacate the property on 11 March. The complaint detailed that the notice was physically posted on the home. A copy of the notice was also mailed to him on 12 March after no one “of suitable age or discretion” was found at the property.

Interestingly, the property is tied to Montare Behavioural Health’s ‘Montare on the Hill,’ a residential mental health treatment centre. The lawsuit indicates Odom was supposed to direct rent payments to ‘Montage Recovery CA LLC c/o Elliott Liebhard.’

Meanwhile, Odom has reportedly remained sober since his near-fatal overdose in 2015 at a Nevada brothel. Recently, he even launched a meme coin called $ODOM: “the world's first Meme coin with a mission to combat drug abuse.”

Drafted fourth overall in the 1999 NBA Draft, Odom played for the Clippers, Lakers, Heat, and Mavericks during his storied career, spending most of his time alongside Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles.