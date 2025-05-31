When are Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld getting married? Insider spills tea on...

Sinner star Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have been quietly preparing for their marriage. Can you guess the timeframe? Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are reportedly set to marry this weekend, with details still under wraps. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(AP)

The Associated Press reported that the ceremony is “scheduled to take place over one of the next two weekends,” though the exact date hasn’t been officially confirmed. An onlooker “familiar with the details” shared the scoop with the outlet.

Interestingly, Allen’s teammate Dion Dawkins hinted during a recent live appearance on NFL Network that the big day is actually happening this Saturday, 31 May.

The Bills are also currently in their offseason period, with OTA workouts set for May 27–29, June 2–3, and June 5, before mandatory minicamp begins on June 10.

Hailee and Allen kept their love private, and for better

Steinfeld and Allen got engaged in November 2024 during the Bills’ bye week, after dating for over a year. Back in March, a source told Us Weekly, “The wedding planning is already underway.”

“Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

Another insider added, “They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,”

“It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

Notably, the couple made their red carpet debut just this February at the NFL Honours, months after getting engaged. “Hailee and Josh are extremely private,” the source told US Weekly.

“They are finally feeling comfortable in sharing more of their relationship and their lives together, but it took several years. They are both private and low-key people, and that’s why it works.”

“They were very serious from the beginning and knew each other was a good match,” said the insider.