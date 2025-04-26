Menu Explore
Hailee Steinfeld's fiancé Josh Allen reviews her performance in Sinners: ‘So excited and proud of her’

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 26, 2025 04:15 PM IST

Actor Hailee Steinfeld is garnering attention for her performance in the latest film, Sinners, and her fiancé, Josh Allen, couldn't be prouder.

Actress Hailee Steinfeld is garnering attention for her performance in the latest film, Sinners, and her fiancé, Josh Allen, couldn't be prouder. Josh, who supported Hailee at the New York City premiere of the movie earlier this month, shared his review of the film, and he said, "It was awesome," reported People. (Also Read: Ryan Coogler pens emotional letter after Sinners' box office success: ‘I believe in the theatrical experience’)

US actor Hailee Steinfeld poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the European Premiere of Sinners at Cineworld Leicester Square, central London.(AFP)
US actor Hailee Steinfeld poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the European Premiere of Sinners at Cineworld Leicester Square, central London.(AFP)

Josh Allen on Hailee Steinfeld's Sinners

Josh Allen is a professional football quarterback for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League (NFL). "It was a different world, a very cool experience," the quarterback continued, adding, "I'm so excited for her and so proud of her, and it's getting some great reviews. It's a fantastic movie, so go watch it."

Josh further shared, "I'm just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can. That was her moment, and I'm so glad she got to shine," as per the outlet.

Josh and Hailee were first linked in May 2023. According to the publication, the couple eventually made their relationship official on Instagram in July 2024, getting engaged in November.

Hailee Steinfeld's career

Hailee began her acting career as a teenager in the film True Grit, and she has since been part of films such as the Pitch Perfect franchise and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Prior to the release of Sinners, the actor stated that the role is "far removed" from her previous work.

Ryan Coogler directs Sinners, a genre-bending film that also stars Michael B Jordan, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo. It tells the story of twin brothers Smoke and Stack's return to their hometown from Chicago, hoping to have their own juke joint, only to be met with evil. The film had a $61 million opening.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
