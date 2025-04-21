Ben Stiller fiercely defends Michael B Jordan's Sinners' $61 million box office opening: ‘In what universe…’

Actor Ben Stiller is in no mood to play about when it comes to the Ryan Coogler critical hit Sinners that was released on April 18. In an X (formerly Twitter) that has now been lauded by many, he fiercely defended the film’s $60 million opening. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Ben Stiller narrates how Tom Cruise created THIS iconic character on a whim: ‘It was his idea’) Ben Stiller spoke up about the way Sinners' box office numbers were reported.(Getty Images via AFP/Warner Bros.)

Ben Stiller defends Sinners’ opening box office

Sinners is an original genre-hopping thriller that stars Michael B Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld. The film made by Warner Bros. had an impressive $61 million opening globally. Variety posted an article about the film’s box office on X and captioned it, “"Sinners" has amassed $61 million in its global debut. It's a great result for an original, R-rated horror film, yet the Warner Bros. release has a $90 million price tag before global marketing expenses, so profitability remains a ways away.”

Ben, however, hit back, writing, “In what universe does a 60 million dollar opening for an original studio movie warrant this headline?” He later also responded to a comment that read, “60 mill seems like a killer opening weekend,” with “It is.” One fan joked, “They’re just trying to warn people away from the terrible mistake of ever making something original.” Another confused fan agreed with him and asked, “I dont understand. Who in their right mind would expect to make a profit immediately after launching a product?”

About Sinners

Sinners sees Michael as identical twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown in Mississippi in an attempt to turn their backs on their troubled past. Unfortunately, they are met with a greater evil once they're back home. The film is set in the 1932 American South during the Jim Crow era, when laws perpetuated racial discrimination. The film received rave reviews from critics and holds a 98% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and a 97% score on the audience reviews, Popcornmeter.