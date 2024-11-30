Hawkeye actor Hailee Steinfeld gets engaged to NFL quarterback Josh Allen with dreamy proposal. See pics

Actor Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are engaged. They shared a glimpse of their memorable moment with fans and posted a picture of the two, in which Allen can be seen on one knee proposing to her, reported E! News. (Also Read: Deadpool & Wolverine original script reveals the one joke that didn't make it. Hint: It's on Micky Mouse) Hailee Steinfeld gets engaged to Josh Allen

The picture shows Josh on one knee on the grass in front of a pink flower arch, with Hailee leaning down to kiss him. The couple captioned the picture with infinity with the engagement date, "11*22*24".

Many of the couple's friends congratulated them, including tennis star Serena Williams, who wrote, "Omg I love you," and actor Chad Michael Murray, who wrote, “Congrats brother!”

Allen has been a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills since 2018, leading the team to five playoff appearances and four consecutive division titles.

Steinfeld gained wider recognition for her roles in the Pitch Perfect film series (2015-2017) and The Edge of Seventeen, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She also starred in Ender's Game, Begin Again, Bumblebee, and Hawkeye.

It was in May 2023, when the relationship rumours of the two got the limelight after their dinner date in New York City. "Despite dates and PDA-filled travels, they managed to keep their romance out of the spotlight," reported E! News.

And, as Josh put it at the time, he was astounded not just by how much people cared about their relationship, but also by how far some photographers would go to record his and Hailee's intimate moments.

"The fact anybody cares about that still blows my mind," the NFL star shared earlier in the Pardon My Take podcast, adding, "They were on a boat. I saw it and I just felt this gross feeling. The insecurity, no privacy. I was like, 'What's wrong with you?,'" reported E! News.