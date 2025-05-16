Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Top-paid NFL player earns $137 million, has never won a Super Bowl; it's not Joe Burrow or Josh Allen

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 16, 2025 05:19 AM IST

Top-paid NFL player earns $137 million, has never won a Super Bowl. 

The highest-paid NFL player in 2025 was revealed by Forbes on Thursday. The publication revealed that the 31-year-old quarterback is the fourth-highest-paid athlete this year, with a whopping earnings of $137 million. He beats the likes of Lionel Messi and LeBron James. 

Childhood photo of the highest-paid NFL player in 2025(Instagram)
Childhood photo of the highest-paid NFL player in 2025(Instagram)

Highest-paid NFL player in 2025

Forbes noted that the highest-paid NFL player this year is the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott. According to the publication's list, the 31-year-old quarterback makes $127 million via his contract, and his off-field sponsorships will fetch him $10 million. 

Dak Prescott's contract 

Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million extension with the Cowboys in September last year. His annual contract value came up to $60 million, with $231 million guaranteed money. His signing bonus was a whopping $80 million. 

However, it was the NFL salary system that helped him get into the highest-paid list. In March, he agreed to restructure his contract to free up some salary-cap space for the Cowboys - $45.75 million of his base salary for 2025 was converted into a signing bonus. 

The money got into his pocket quicker, with Prescott essentially collecting two seasons of paychecks in the 12-month window. 

Dak Prescott's off-field earnings

The Dallas quarterback has been working companies including Nike’s Jordan Brand, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Lowe’s. He also collaborates with a Crunch Fitness franchisee to open new locations in Texas.

The World’s 50 Highest-Paid Athletes list included 13 NFL players, the second-highest for a sport, just behind the NBA (16). Soccer has eight players in the list and is followed by Golf (five), baseball (three), boxing (three), and Formula 1 auto racing (two). 

Who is the highest-paid athlete in 2025?

This was an obvious pick - Cristiano Ronaldo. The 38-year-old Portuguese soccer star leads the list with earnings of $275 million. The 40-year-old became the first player to score 900 times in official games after he struck for his national team in the UEFA Nations League last year. 

News / Sports / US Sports / Top-paid NFL player earns $137 million, has never won a Super Bowl; it's not Joe Burrow or Josh Allen
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On