NBA YoungBoy to Michael Grimm: Full list of pardons issued by Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a slew of pardons and commutations, with the fresh list consisting of nine people. Donald Trump issued another round of pardons on Wednesday.(Reuters)

Seven of those nine were pardons, while the sentences of two people were also commuted by Trump. The new list of Donald Trump pardons comes just after the US President granted a full and unconditional pardon to a tax cheat after his mother attended a Mar-a-Lago dinner.

Full list of Donald Trump's pardons issued on May 28

John G. Rowland- President Donald Trump pardoned former Connecticut governor John G. Rowland for his convictions in two federal criminal cases, including one that contributed to his resignation as governor amid an impeachment inquiry in July 2004.

Kentrell Gaulden “NBA YoungBoy”: The rapper, who goes by the name NBA YoungBoy, was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison on December 10, 2024, after pleading guilty to possessing firearms as a convicted felon, stemming from a 2020 arrest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He has been pardoned through Trump's order.

Michael Grimm Trump has also pardoned former New York Republican representative Michael Grimm, who resigned from Congress after a tax fraud conviction.

Kevin Eric Baisden: He was convicted of fraud.

Mark C. Bashaw: An officer who formerly served at the Army Public Health Center, Mark Bashaw was convicted by a special court-martial of violating lawful orders to comply with COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Todd & Julie Chrisley: The Chrisleys were charged with failing to file tax returns or pay any taxes from 2013 to 2016, as well as conspiring to defraud Atlanta-area banks of more than $35 million in loans by submitting false documents. Prosecutors claimed that the couple attempted to avoid paying off their debts after Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy, despite their lavish lifestyle and earnings from the show. Todd Chrisley also allegedly evaded $500,000 in taxes to the IRS. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, and Julie to seven after a jury found them guilty on all counts. The pair were also ordered to pay more than $15 million in restitution. They began serving their sentences in January 2023

Tanner Mansell & John Moore: The duo was convicted of theft at sea for freeing sharks from a fishing line

Commutations:

Michael Harris: He is an American hip-hop music industry executive, entrepreneur, and social activist. Harris received a 28-year prison sentence in 1987 for crack dealing, kidnapping, and attempted murder. While in prison, Harris co-founded Death Row Records.

Larry Hoover: He is the notorious co-founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples street gang. Hoover was serving six life prison sentences in the federal supermax facility in Florence, Colorado, following a 1997 conviction on dozens of charges that included running a criminal enterprise from jail. His sentence was commuted by Trump