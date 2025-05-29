NBA YoungBoy pens emotional note for Trump after pardon: ‘I am fully prepared…’

Rapper NBA YoungBoy penned an emotional note for President Donald Trump after he issued a pardon. The Baton Rouge artist was named among eight others, including former lawmaker Michael Grimm and entrepreneurs Todd and Julie Chrisley, as being granted clemency by the president on Wednesday. NBA YoungBoy penned a note for Trump after he was pardoned(X)

In a note thanking Trump, the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, said that ‘this moment means a lot’.

“I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist. This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for, and I am fully prepared to step into this,” the rapper wrote on social media.

He further thanked pardon czar Alice Johnson and his lawyer Brittany K Barnett.

“Big thanks to the Pardon Czar, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, for fighting for second chances for so many people, and to my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for being in my corner and for all your hard work to make this possible. And thank you to everyone who believed in me. I'm grateful. I'm Focused. I'm Ready,” he added.

What was NBA YoungBoy sentenced to?

NBA YoungBoy was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison on December 10, 2024, after pleading guilty to possessing firearms as a convicted felon, stemming from a 2020 arrest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The sentence, handed down by US District Judge David Barlow in Utah, also included five years of supervised probation and a $200,000 fine. With time served since his April 2024 arrest, the rapper served approximately 11 months and was released from FCI Talladega, Alabama, on March 24, 2025.

He was transferred to a halfway house in Phoenix, Arizona, with a full release date of April 26, 2025, and a 30-day curfew.

Additionally, he resolved a separate Utah prescription drug fraud case in November 2024, pleading guilty to 10 charges (including identity fraud and forgery). He avoided further jail time, receiving a $25,000 fine and time served. His probation terms prohibit alcohol and drug use, require up to six monthly drug tests, and mandate mental health and substance abuse evaluations.