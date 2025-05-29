Ramon Morales Reyes: ICE arrests Mexican ‘alien’ after Trump assassination note surfaces

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Mexican immigrant Ramon Morales Reyes after he threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement on Wednesday. The ICE further published the 54-year-old's note threatening Trump. The ICE arrested Ramon Morales Reyes for threatening to assassinate Donald Trump (X)

“Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars. This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, and less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the President’s assassination," Noem said.

“All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric. I will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure the protection of President Trump.”

The DHS press release further confirmed that the arrest took place on May 22. ICE field agents received a handwritten letter in the mail from Ramon Morales Reyes, ‘in which he promised to self-deport after he used his gun to shoot President Trump in the head at one of his rallies’.

What did the note say?

“We are tired of this President messing with us Mexicans - we have done more for this country than you white people - you have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him. I will self deport myself back to Mexico but not before I use my 30 yard 6 to shoot your precious president in his head - I will see him at one of his big ralleys.”

The ICE further added that Morales entered the US illegally at least nine times between 1998 and 2005. His criminal record includes arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier, according to the release. The 54-year-old will remain in ICE custody at Dodge County Jail in Juneau, Wisconsin.