Stefon Diggs to be laid off before season starts; Patriots to take call on boat video soon: NFL insider

Stefon Diggs' future with the New England Patriots might be in trouble. An NFL insider revealed that Mike Vrabel and co are poised to let go of the troubled wide receiver after a video showed him ‘flirting’ with women and distributing a pink substance on a boat. The 31-year-old is yet to issue a statement about the controversy. The Patriots said they are aware of the video, but have not taken any action. Stefon Diggs was seen partying on a boat this week, sparking controversy (Getty Images via AFP)

Meanwhile, an NFL insider claimed that there is a strong possibility of New England cutting ties with Diggs, whom they signed to a three-year, $63.5 million contract in free agency worth $25 million guaranteed. During an appearance on Friday on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said: “I sort of think all things are on the table and I think really, to me at least, it’s going to boil down to what Stef told [head coach Mike] Vrabel, and how believable it was."

Breer further added that it is ‘going to be hard’ for NFL officials to look into the matter. “And they’re going to hit a dead end cause they’re not going to be able to prove what was in the bag. There’s no way for them to prove what was in the bag."

"So then, it’s up to the team to make a decision. And if the team wants to recoup any of the guaranteed money, they have to cut him right away. Because you can’t hold him on the roster for two weeks and then decide, OK, we’re done with you then, so my guess would be, the reason he wasn’t at practice — this is purely a guess — but my guess would be the reason he wasn’t at practice the other day might be because Mike told him to stay away and maybe they’re sorting through everything now.”

Stefon Diggs was on the boat with his rapper girlfriend Cardi B. Vrabel, a former Patriots linebacker, addressed the matter on Wednesday after the WR missed a voluntary practice.

“It’s something we’re aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field. Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club," he said.

