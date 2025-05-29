Stefon Diggs' ‘pink substance’ video isn't the first time he has come under fire: Here's a look at past controversies

Stefon Diggs is in the midst of a controversy over a video that showed him chatting with three bikini-clad women aboard a boat during a weekend getaway, alongside Cardi B. In the viral video, the 31-year-old wide receiver is seen opening a container filled with a mysterious pink substance. He was seen cautioning the others not to take it all, and then sending them off to "go have fun and come back." Stefon Diggs' ‘pink substance’ video isn't the first time he has come under fire (Photo by ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The clip has raised questions, including from Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who was asked to comment on the video during a press conference. "It's something that we're aware of," Vrabel replied. "Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. We're hoping that with our time here on the field today... We're making great decisions."

However, this is not the first time Diggs has landed in controversy. He has been involved in other scandals in the past.

Stefon Diggs’ past controversies