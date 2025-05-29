Stefon Diggs' ‘pink substance’ video isn't the first time he has come under fire: Here's a look at past controversies
Stefon Diggs is in the midst of a controversy over a viral video, but this is not the first time he has been involved ina scandal.
Stefon Diggs is in the midst of a controversy over a video that showed him chatting with three bikini-clad women aboard a boat during a weekend getaway, alongside Cardi B. In the viral video, the 31-year-old wide receiver is seen opening a container filled with a mysterious pink substance. He was seen cautioning the others not to take it all, and then sending them off to "go have fun and come back."
The clip has raised questions, including from Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who was asked to comment on the video during a press conference. "It's something that we're aware of," Vrabel replied. "Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. We're hoping that with our time here on the field today... We're making great decisions."
However, this is not the first time Diggs has landed in controversy. He has been involved in other scandals in the past.
Stefon Diggs’ past controversies
- One of Diggs’ biggest controversies was his breakup with the Buffalo Bills, and it became a big story of the 2024 NFL offseason. Diggs, a go-to guy for quarterback Josh Allen, was traded to the Houston Texans under various unpleasant circumstances. It was believed that Diggs’ role in the Bills offense had changed, which he was not happy about, and so he was shipped to the AFC South. However, at the time, the media coverage shone a negative light on Diggs, with Sports Illustrated calling him a “controversial” player, ABC13 Houston raising questions on whether he would be “difficult for the Texans, and Buffalo Rumblings labelling him an “enigmatic and seemingly self-absorbed” player. At the time, there was also a narrative that Diggs was a disruptive presence in the Bills' locker room.
- In October 2024, Diggs made headlines for getting into a heated altercation with Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander near the Packers sideline at Lambeau Field before that day’s game even got going. After the scuffle seemed to escalate, the pair had to be separated. A Texans coach and multiple officials intervened, and it appeared as though they had to keep the entire Packers roster from running Diggs off the field.
- Following the caught-on-camera scuffle, Diggs was also criticised for his response to it. ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime said at the time that before the fight, Diggs heard Alexander “chirping” by the Packers' sideline while Diggs was heading to the Texans' locker room before the game. As Diggs confronted Alexander, he was swarmed by Packers players, leading to pushing and shoving. Addressing the incident after the game, Diggs said, “I don't give a f— if I'm by myself or with a million. I'm never the bigger person. I ain't letting s— go. They picked it up or whatever. But I ain't with the football tough guy s—.”