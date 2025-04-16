Menu Explore
Cardi B's alleged texts leak claims AriTheDon slept with Offset

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Apr 16, 2025 07:32 AM IST

Cardi B and Offset's relationship turmoil deepens as a blogger leaks private messages.

And things only got more messy between Cardi B and Offset. An X-based blogger, 1goatalexis, recently posted alleged private text messages from Cardi B, accusing influencer AriTheDon of sleeping with Offset while they were still together.

Cardi B fiercely defends herself against accusations involving AriTheDon, claiming Offset was unfaithful during their relationship and urging everyone to stop spreading falsehoods. (SHUTTERSTOCK)(HT_PRINT)
Cardi B fiercely defends herself against accusations involving AriTheDon, claiming Offset was unfaithful during their relationship and urging everyone to stop spreading falsehoods. (SHUTTERSTOCK)(HT_PRINT)

“Why you saying that I fu**ed Offset this weekend? Like bi**h idgaf who you support lying on my pu**y is crazy and he have not fu**ed me neither y’all truly gotta leave me the f**k alone we both move on tell him to tell you how he was fu**in Ari while we was together but yet I’m wrong for moving on huh? Leave me the f**k alone!!!!” in the leaked exchange, the person believed to be Cardi said.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

