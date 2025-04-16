Cardi B's alleged texts leak claims AriTheDon slept with Offset
Cardi B and Offset's relationship turmoil deepens as a blogger leaks private messages.
And things only got more messy between Cardi B and Offset. An X-based blogger, 1goatalexis, recently posted alleged private text messages from Cardi B, accusing influencer AriTheDon of sleeping with Offset while they were still together.
“Why you saying that I fu**ed Offset this weekend? Like bi**h idgaf who you support lying on my pu**y is crazy and he have not fu**ed me neither y’all truly gotta leave me the f**k alone we both move on tell him to tell you how he was fu**in Ari while we was together but yet I’m wrong for moving on huh? Leave me the f**k alone!!!!” in the leaked exchange, the person believed to be Cardi said.
{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}
