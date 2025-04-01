Cardi B accuses Offset of sending revenge porn, threatening murder-suicide: ‘He harasses me’

Cardi B recently made shocking allegations against Offset that included death threats and revenge porn. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker accused her estranged husband of “stalking” and “harassing” her in a social media rant over the weekend. The 32-year-old's bombshell claims come amid her ongoing divorce battle with the Swing My Way rapper. She filed for a divorce from him for a second time in 2024 after previously calling off her first filing in 2020. The former couple share three kids: daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and another daughter who was born in September 2024. Cardi B announced her split with Offset on Instagram. (SHUTTERSTOCK)(HT_PRINT)

Cardi B accuses Offset of sending revenge porn, threatening murder-suicide

“For the past couple of months, I’ve been very quiet, but I’ve been going through a lot of stuff that I keep to myself,” Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, said during a live X Spaces conversation on Saturday. She revealed that Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, has been repeatedly sending her texts “begging” to get back together, People reported.

“This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” Cardi said of the Migos star, adding that he was “mad about that.” She further revealed, “Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having sex. That’s the kind of s--- that I was dealing with for the past two months.”

The I Like It rapper alleged that “every time he [Offset] knows that I go out of town he harasses me.” “He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it,” she continued, explaining that she was “tired” of his “explicit voicemails.” Cardi also shared that the Open It Up corner had been FaceTiming her with his girlfriend and had been harassing her friends too.