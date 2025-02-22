White House lashes out at Michael Wolff over bombshell claims in his upcoming Trump book; ‘Peanut-sized brain’

The White House has blasted best selling author Michael Wolff, who penned a new book about Donald Trump's candidacy for president in 2024, as “fraud” with a “peanut-sized brain.” Michael Wolff's book quoted several insiders who claimed that First Lady Melania Trump “f------ hates” Donald Trump and that the President was terrified of dying in disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein's plane.(AP)

The Director of White House communications, Steven Cheung, called Wolff a “lying sack of s--t” in a statement provided to The Daily Beast. The blistering attack came following publication of several copies from Wolff's upcoming book, “All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.”

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s**t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” Cheung stated.

Michael Wolff makes bombshell claims in his book

Wolff's book quoted several insiders who claimed that First Lady Melania Trump “f------ hates” Donald Trump and that the President was terrified of dying in disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein's plane after discovering that his staff had unintentionally rented a jet that had once belonged to the infamous sex abuser who claimed to be Trump's “closest friend.”

It also revealed an incident where Trump disparaged Elon Musk during a strange appearance at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Wolff claimed that Musk's iconic cameo, in which he hopped around the stage creating an X with his arms and legs, shocked Trump. Moreover, Musk's shirt was untucked, revealing his stomach and prompting Trump to wonder about the SpaceX CEO's mental state and wardrobe.

“What the f**k is wrong with this guy?” Trump told Wolff, as per Daily Beast. “And why doesn’t his shirt fit?”

Also Read: Adam Schiff's ‘dangerous and sycophant’ remark against Kash Patel fumes Elon Musk; ‘The worst criminal in…’

When Trump team slammed Wolff's work as ‘total garbage’

Wolff was not well-liked among MAGA supporters due to his first book, which was a behind-the-scenes exposé of the first Trump administration. In a joint statement, Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita and Trump policy adviser Jason Miller referred to Wolff's latest book as “total garbage.”

“Michael Wolff’s latest work of fiction is total garbage and should be completely disregarded. The scenes are imaginary, the conversations are fake, the dialogue is made-up, and once again, just like his other books falsely attacking President Trump, nobody believes any of it,” the joint statement read.

They claimed there have been numerous reports of errors in proofreading in Wolff's earlier works, and this is “no different”.