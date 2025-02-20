Why was Chris Kluwe arrested in Huntington Beach? Ex-NFL Punter calls MAGA 'Nazi movement' during protest

Chris Kluwe, the former NFL punter, was arrested on Tuesday while protesting a ‘MAGA’ sign at a city council meeting in Huntington Beach, California. Chris Kluwe arrested in Huntington Beach, California. (X/@RealistMarc)

Why was Chris Kluwe protesting?

The 43-year-old, speaking at the meeting south of Los Angeles, protested the council's decision to put up a plaque at the local library. The plaque featured the acronym ‘MAGA,’ which Kluwe saw as a “propaganda statement” linked to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Kluwe, an eight-year veteran of the Minnesota Vikings (2005-2012), addressed the seven-member city council, expressing his views on what he thinks the MAGA movement represents. He then stepped forward toward the council, leading to his arrest.

“Unfortunately it’s clear that this council doesn’t listen, so instead I’m gonna take my time to say what MAGA has stood for these past three weeks,” Kluwe said.

“MAGA stands for trying to erase trans people from existence. MAGA stands for resegregation and racism. MAGA stands for censorship and book bans," he added.

The Philadelphia native went on to say, "MAGA is profoundly corrupt, unmistakably anti-democracy and most importantly, MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement. You may have replaced a swastika with a red hat, but that’s what it is.

“I will now engage in the time-honored American tradition of peaceful civil disobedience,” he added before walking toward the stage.

Kluwe was stopped by Huntington Beach police, who arrested him and escorted him out of the chambers. He was cited and released after spending four hours in custody on Tuesday.

Explaining his actions, Kluwe told OC Register, “This was done not with the intention of changing the council's mind, because I don't think those minds can be changed.”

“It was done so that people who are watching and people who will watch understand that this is important enough to get arrested for. That it's important to stand up and speak truth to power and to do so in a way that other people can emulate.”