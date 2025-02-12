Did Elon Musk violate the Hatch Act by wearing MAGA hat in Oval Office? What we know

Elon Musk joined Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday, as the president signed a series of executive orders. Musk was accompanied by his son, X Æ A-Xii, who quickly stole the spotlight with his playful behavior. However, it wasn't just the child who drew attention. Social media users also focused on the billionaire's MAGA hat. Some argued that wearing the hat violated the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from “displaying partisan political items such as buttons, t-shirts, signs, or other accessories.” On the other hand, some defended Musk, asserting that he isn’t a government employee, but rather an advisor to the federal government. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk looks on before US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

For those unversed, Elon Musk has been appointed a "special government employee" by the White House. The SpaceX CEO is currently working with President Trump to spearhead initiatives focused on cutting government spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Reactions -

“Isn’t wearing that MAGA hat a violation of the Hatch Act? I recall Republicans constantly complaining about similar things a few years ago. You're a special government employee, right? So take it off,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Elon is breaking the Hatch Act with that hat. He should be arrested immediately. I speak for all Americans.”

A third person pointed out, “The Hatch Act applies when Musk is on duty and using government resources. He’s not paid by the government, so technically, he’s not on duty and isn’t using government resources.”

Another user responded, “The Hatch Act only applies to EMPLOYEES. You may call Musk a ‘special government employee,’ but he isn’t being paid. For someone to be considered an employee, they must receive a salary in exchange for their work. Musk is an unpaid advisor in a temporary advisory role. While DOGE has paid employees, Musk is not one of them. The Hatch Act doesn’t apply here.”