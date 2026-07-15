Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County Sheriff issues major warning to public against fraudulent QR codes, ‘Stay alert’
As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance continues, Pima County Sheriff warns public against scammers.
Amidst the ongoing Nancy Guthrie missing probe, fraudsters are exploiting the case for their own gain.
Officials have cautioned the public against falling victim to QR codes soliciting funds for the inquiry into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, who is a host on the Today show.
Pima County Sheriff urges public to stay alert
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement acknowledging the existence of these circulating QR codes.
“PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation,” the department said. “Please do not send money to people you do not know or scan QR codes requesting payment. If you see one of these posts, ignore it and report it. Stay alert and help spread the word.”
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Experts say FBI ‘hedging their bets’ in fresh ransom note statement, 'it's going to be solved by…'
PCSD reveals reason behind issuing advisory
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos informed People magazine that the advisory was issued following the sighting of a truck in Tucson, Arizona, which displayed an AI-modified image of a woman in a face mask requesting help in the investigation.
Guthrie has not been located since her abduction from her Tucson residence on February 1. Evidence collected from the scene included bloodstains identified as hers and video footage from a doorbell camera that captured a masked person interfering with the device shortly before her disappearance.
Rise of scammers amid Nancy Guthrie probe
The situation has drawn several scammers eager to exploit the family's misfortune.
In February, Derrick Anthony Callella was apprehended after the FBI caught him sending fraudulent ransom letters to Guthrie's daughter, Annie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni.
“Did you get the bitcoin we’re [sic] waiting on our end for the transaction,” one message read.
Callella, 42, entered a guilty plea earlier this month. He is scheduled for sentencing on September 10 and could face a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.
FBI's take on ransom notes
An official from the FBI previously informed Reuters that “none of the ransom notes are believed to be genuine” in the Guthrie case. Multiple notes requested millions of dollars in Bitcoin, a type of cryptocurrency, in return for details regarding the kidnapping.
In a statement made on July 1, Savannah Guthrie communicated to local Arizona news outlet KOLD News 13 that her family continues to search for their mother.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More