Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County Sheriff issues major warning to public against fraudulent QR codes, ‘Stay alert’

Amidst the ongoing Nancy Guthrie missing probe, fraudsters are exploiting the case for their own gain. Fraudsters are exploiting the Nancy Guthrie missing probe by soliciting funds through fake QR codes. The Pima County Sheriff's Department warns the public to avoid these scams. (REUTERS)

Officials have cautioned the public against falling victim to QR codes soliciting funds for the inquiry into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, who is a host on the Today show.

Pima County Sheriff urges public to stay alert The Pima County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement acknowledging the existence of these circulating QR codes.

“PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation,” the department said. “Please do not send money to people you do not know or scan QR codes requesting payment. If you see one of these posts, ignore it and report it. Stay alert and help spread the word.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Experts say FBI ‘hedging their bets’ in fresh ransom note statement, 'it's going to be solved by…'

PCSD reveals reason behind issuing advisory Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos informed People magazine that the advisory was issued following the sighting of a truck in Tucson, Arizona, which displayed an AI-modified image of a woman in a face mask requesting help in the investigation.

Guthrie has not been located since her abduction from her Tucson residence on February 1. Evidence collected from the scene included bloodstains identified as hers and video footage from a doorbell camera that captured a masked person interfering with the device shortly before her disappearance.

Rise of scammers amid Nancy Guthrie probe The situation has drawn several scammers eager to exploit the family's misfortune.

In February, Derrick Anthony Callella was apprehended after the FBI caught him sending fraudulent ransom letters to Guthrie's daughter, Annie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni.

“Did you get the bitcoin we’re [sic] waiting on our end for the transaction,” one message read.

Callella, 42, entered a guilty plea earlier this month. He is scheduled for sentencing on September 10 and could face a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

FBI's take on ransom notes An official from the FBI previously informed Reuters that “none of the ransom notes are believed to be genuine” in the Guthrie case. Multiple notes requested millions of dollars in Bitcoin, a type of cryptocurrency, in return for details regarding the kidnapping.

In a statement made on July 1, Savannah Guthrie communicated to local Arizona news outlet KOLD News 13 that her family continues to search for their mother.