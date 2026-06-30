Nancy Guthrie update: Is Savannah Guthrie preparing to step away from Today again? Here's what we know

NBC executives are reportedly preparing for the possibility that Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie may need to step away from the morning show amid the emotional strain surrounding her mother, Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. A report claims NBC executives are preparing for the possibility that Savannah Guthrie could take another leave from Today amid new ransom note about Nancy Guthrie, REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (REUTERS)

According to The Sun, which cited unnamed sources, network executives are making contingency plans in case Savannah needs to take another leave of absence following anonymous ransom messages which claimed she had died. Investigators have not verified those claims, and no suspects have been publicly identified.

NBC has not publicly confirmed the report or announced any changes to Guthrie's schedule.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her Arizona home on February 1. Authorities believe she was abducted during the night, and the investigation remains active.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: FBI delivers key message as TMZ intervenes in missing probe amid ransom note investigation

“The emotional toll is becoming impossible to ignore.” According to The Sun, one insider said NBC employees are deeply concerned about Guthrie's well-being as the case continues to unfold.

"Everyone at NBC is terrified for Savannah," the source reportedly said, adding that each new development in the case has taken an emotional toll on Savannah.

The source continued, “She’s holding it together now, but every new development feels like another punch to the heart. No one should have to deliver the morning news while living through a nightmare like this.”

The report also claimed executives understand Guthrie may need to leave the show without notice if significant developments arise in the investigation. “The emotional toll is becoming impossible to ignore. Executives are quietly preparing for every possibility,” the source added.

The source further noted, "They hope Savannah keeps working, but they also know she may need to step away without a moment’s notice.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos breaks silence on TMZ ransom notes, weighs in on FBI probe; ‘It’s a shame’

Hoda Kotb is prepared to fill in if Guthrie needs additional time away The speculation follows reports that Guthrie was absent from Today on June 26 and June 29. The outlet reported that the absences were unplanned. The report also noted that co-anchor Craig Melvin was away on both days.

The source told The Sun that former Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb is prepared to fill in if Guthrie needs additional time away from the show. “If Savannah needs her, she’ll be in that chair immediately. There wasn’t a second of hesitation.”

The report said executives want to give Guthrie the flexibility to focus on her family. The source detailed, “This isn’t about replacing Savannah. It’s about giving her the space to focus on finding her mother.”

“She’s running on pure courage.” The source told the outlet that Savannah is “emotionally drained.”

Earlier this month, Guthrie became emotional while addressing viewers after TMZ reported receiving anonymous emails from a person claiming to possess evidence related to Nancy's kidnapper. The email also claimed that Nancy was dead and that she was kidnapped by two individuals.

TMZ said it forwarded the messages to the FBI.

The source told the outlet, “Savannah is determined not to let viewers down, but behind the scenes everyone can see how emotionally drained she is. She’s running on pure courage.