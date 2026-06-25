Savannah Guthrie faces flak for calling cops on streamer Alex Zabel outside mom Nancy Guthrie's home
Savannah Guthrie reportedly contacted law enforcement after she was told that a controversial YouTuber was streaming outside Nancy Guthrie’s home.
Savannah Guthrie contacted law enforcement earlier this month after she was told that a controversial YouTube personality was streaming outside her missing mother Nancy Guthrie’s home. Police records obtained by TMZ said that Savannah reached out to authorities on June 11 and told them she had been told that YouTuber ‘Criminal Network’ was livestreaming and parked in front of Nancy’s Arizona residence.
The YouTuber was identified by authorities as Alex Zabel. Savannah allegedly getting him arrested has led to some backlash against her on social media.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) said in an official statement at the time, "PCSD had received several complaints regarding Mr Zabel's behavior. At the time of the incident, Mr Zabel was live-streaming from outside the residence.”
Deputies approached him, and during the arrest, a PCSD sergeant was knocked to the ground, the statement continued. Zabel was then taken into custody without any further issues and was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. He faced charges of resisting arrest and public nuisance.
Police documents said that Savannah, one of the responsible parties connected to the property, was "extremely upset" upon learning” that Zabel was back outside the residence.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Why several YouTubers were arrested amid investigation
According to authorities, Savannah had repeatedly expressed concerns over the past few months about the activities of content creators. She expressed fears for her own safety and her family’s because of some of their actions.
The report said that Savannah did not know who exactly Zabel was or what he was doing on the livestream, but she was upset about her presence near the home. The complaint was then forwarded to the Pima County Sheriff's Department Patrol Division, while deputies were already responding to a call for service related to the situation.
Savannah was informed about deputies going to the scene to take some action. She thanked the Sheriff's Department.
Savannah Guthrie slammed
Netizens blamed Savannah and her family for not conducting searches themselves while complaining about people who were raising awareness. “So after all this time Savannah Guthrie has admitted it was her who called the Sheriff on youtubers.. This women let alone the Guthrie's has never taken part in any search or questioned Nanos for the botched police investigation.. But she came on live tv begging for help WTF,” one user wrote. “The whole family is a complete disgrace to their own mother. I pray she did not witness the selfishness of her children,” wrote another.
However, some defended Savannah, with one saying, “Sitting in front of Nancy’s house isn’t searching either. It’s just annoying everyone and making them antsy.” Another wrote, “Have you once every thought it wasn't the best idea for her to join a search party because of who she is.” One said, “Have some respect. The streamers were exploiting their families tragedy. You have know idea what Savannah has done.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More