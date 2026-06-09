Nancy Guthrie update: Why several YouTubers were arrested amid investigation

Several YouTubers have been arrested and charged after a crackdown in Nancy Guthrie's Catalina Foothills neighborhood, News 4 Tucson reported. According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Alexander Zabel, who runs the true crime page "Criminal Network," was taken into custody at his home. FILE PHOTO: Civilian volunteer searchers walk along Orange Grove Road while looking for clues in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home, in Tucson, U.S., February 22, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo (REUTERS)

The X account of Criminal Justice has been sharing constant updates on the case. Zabel now faces two counts of obstruction of a highway or public thoroughfare and one count of public nuisance.

Troy Bradshaw, who runs the "DAA JUICE" page on YouTube, was also arrested and charged with public nuisance. Damian Todd Enderle was cited with public nuisance, but later released.

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The X account Pima County Deputy's Organization wrote, “This evening, two subjects were arrested as they were live streaming in the Guthrie neighborhood. This arrest order personally came from Sheriff Nanos via chain of command. The public can once again see why we fight so hard to rid ourselves of him.”

Memorial removed from Nancy Guthrie’s house News 4 Tucson has confirmed social media posts saying a memorial that was set up in front of Nancy Guthrie’s house to honor her has been removed. More than three months have passed since Savannah’s mother went missing. No suspects have been identified yet.

The makeshift tribute featured bright yellow flowers, handwritten notes, and a sign reading "Let Nancy Come Home".

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Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently opened up about the case, explaining why no arrests have been made even months after Savannah Guthrie’s mother vanished. In an interview with KOLD-TV, Nanos defended what he called a “tedious” process.

“It’s just not like a detective goes out there, talks to somebody, and we can make an arrest. This is a very sensitive case, but what really makes it prolonged is that we do rely on labs,” Nanos said. “When you’re looking at those labs and the work they do, you have a science there, and science has rules that it has to go by. Even though it’s not… DNA, they’ll tell you, isn’t an exact science — it’s 99% plus. So it’s pretty close, but you still have to follow rules.”