Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Chris Nanos explains why no arrests have been made, ‘You have a science there…’

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently opened up about the Nancy Guthrie case, explaining why no arrests have been made even months after Savannah Guthrie’s mother vanished. In an interview with KOLD-TV, Nanos defended what he called a “tedious” process. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos reacts during a press conference after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home, in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble (REUTERS)

“It’s just not like a detective goes out there, talks to somebody, and we can make an arrest. This is a very sensitive case, but what really makes it prolonged is that we do rely on labs,” Nanos said. “When you’re looking at those labs and the work they do, you have a science there, and science has rules that it has to go by. Even though it’s not… DNA, they’ll tell you, isn’t an exact science — it’s 99% plus. So it’s pretty close, but you still have to follow rules.”

Nanos previously acknowledged in an interview with People that the Guthries must be “frustrated” with the lack of answers. However, he seemed certain that answers would come.

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“My team, I’ve said all along, they’re gonna solve this,” he said. “I fully 100% believe that. … When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they’re gonna solve them. It just takes a while.”

Savannah Guthrie growing ‘frustrated’ A report by Rob Shuter‘s Naughty But Nice Substack has claimed that Savannah has grown “increasingly frustrated” with the pace of the official investigation.

After more than 100 days since Nancy went missing, Nancy’s family is no longer personally in contact with Nanos. He previously claimed that all communication with Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Camron, has been through other investigators working the case. Nanos told People that he is not “personally” in touch with the family, and that they have been communicating with local police detectives and FBI agents.

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“That was incredibly upsetting for Savannah,” an insider told Naughty But Nice. “She expected urgency and direct communication. Instead, she feels the investigation became distant and procedural.”

The report also claimed that Savannah has hired private investigators to find her missing mother. “Savannah is paying whatever it takes to keep this search active,” a source said on May 26. “She refuses to rely solely on law enforcement.”