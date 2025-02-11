Kanye West off the deep end, yet again: Deactivates X, deletes Yeezy line to sell Nazi t-shirts; ‘just pathetic’

In a series of disturbing events, Ye West, originally known as Kanye, has been making headlines once again but for all the wrong reasons. Following his previously deeply controversial anti-Semitic posts on X, Ye has now taken things a step further, using his brand platform to sell Hakenkreuz (the German word for the Nazi hooked cross, occasionally referred to as ‘swastika’) T-shirts, a symbol synonymous with hatred and Nazi ideology. This has ignited a firestorm of reactions online, with many expressing concern over the rapper's increasingly erratic behaviour and the potential implications of his actions. Kanye West

Not the first time

Just last Sunday, Kanye posted an advertisement during the Super Bowl that led people to his Yeezy website. The website, however, wasn't promoting anything related to his music, fashion, or upcoming projects — it was selling one thing: a $20 hooked-cross T-shirt. This came just days after a string of anti-Semitic rants on X, where Ye expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler, calling him “fresh” and declaring, “I’m a Nazi.” Ye's troubling comments included inflammatory statements such as “I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*****ES,” and “Hitler was sooooo fresh,” while further expressing disdain for Jewish people with posts like, “I’m going to normalise talking about Hitler the way talking about killing n****s has been normalised.” In the midst of this, Ye made it clear that he had no intention of apologizing for his previous remarks, including a public proclamation of, “NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS.”

His X account vanished from the platform on Monday morning, following a jab at industry rival Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl. This came at the end of a days-long rant that included calls to “free” music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs from federal prison, along with a series of antisemitic and misogynistic posts. This latest round of controversial behaviour follows Ye's earlier antisemitic outbursts on social media, which led to the loss of several major partnerships, including his lucrative deal with Adidas, as well as collaborations with Balenciaga, Gap, Foot Locker, Creative Artists Agency, and more. The rapper also earned the title of “Antisemite of the Year” from the watchdog group StopAntisemitism.

Stunt leaves netizens outraged

A flood of comments on social media has since expressed both outrage and disbelief. One user on X commented, “When is this guy going to get cancelled? We shouldn’t even be giving this attention wh**e the satisfaction of saying his name out loud.” Another added, “Guarantee so many people buying these too, which is just pathetic.” The sentiment was echoed by many, with users questioning the lack of action to hold Kanye accountable. Some netizens voiced concerns for the rapper himself, saying things like, “If anyone around him actually cares for him, they need to do an intervention.” Others questioned his motives, wondering if Kanye understood the gravity of his words and the harm they could cause. One user also pointed out a glaring contradiction in Kanye’s behaviour, writing, “Doesn’t Kanye know that Nazis hate black people?” Another commenter agreed, saying, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Kanye hated black people too.” This sentiment highlights the perceived irony in Kanye's outright delusional admiration for Nazi ideology.

Others were deeply concerned about the potential influence Ye could have on those around him, particularly his wife, Bianca Censori. Several speculated that his influence may be contributing to her own erratic behaviour, pointing to Censori's Grammy stunt where the architect was seen wearing a full nude outfit. The American Jewish Committee also issued a statement condemning Kanye’s actions, highlighting the dangerous consequences of his comments in a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise globally. The group called on others in the entertainment industry to distance themselves from Ye's “blatant hatred”.

The most unsettling aspect of this situation is the normalisation of his hate speech and bigotry. Despite the widespread backlash, there are still people out there willing to buy these shirts, and some individuals continue to support Ye's controversial views. For many, this serves as a stark reminder that anti-Semitism is still prevalent in society and it may be more widespread than we’d like to believe. As Ye's antics continue to unfold, many are left wondering what comes next. Will he face any consequences for his actions? Will those around him take action to prevent further harm? And perhaps most concerning of all, how many people will continue to buy into the toxic rhetoric he’s promoting?