Three killed in twin road mishaps in Himachal

Three people were killed while a woman sustained serious injuries in twin road accidents in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday. Three persons, Tapender Singh, 52, Prabha Devi, 50, and the driver Balwant Singh, 52, were in the car during the mishap. (HT Photo)

In the first mishap, two people lost their lives and a woman was injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Dingri Sarjet of Sirmaur district, said police. According to police, the preliminary investigation suggests that the accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into gorge.

Three persons, Tapender Singh, 52, Prabha Devi, 50, and the driver Balwant Singh, 52, were in the car during the mishap. They were rescued by the locals and sent to civil hospital, Sarahan, said police officials. Tapender and Balwant succumbed to their injuries during the treatment, said officials.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. Police said that a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.

In the second accident, a person was killed after his car met with an accident in Garli area of Kangra district. The deceased, identified as Pradeep Kumar, was working in the revenue department, the police officials added.

According to police, Kumar had left in his car after completing his official duties but did not return home until late at night.

His family subsequently lodged a complaint, following which police launched a search operation.

His body was found inside the car that had fallen below the road on the Muhin-Garli link road on Tuesday morning, the police added.