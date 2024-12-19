Cardi B asks Offset to sign divorce papers after heated social media exchange

The divorce drama between rapper Cardi B and Offset reached a boiling point on social media. In a heated exchange, Cardi B publicly urged Offset to finalise their split by signing the divorce papers. Also read: Cardi B says she is a perfect 10: 'Never got odour even in that time of the month' Cardi B and Offset were spotted at the same nightclub in Miami over the weekend.(Cardi B/Instagram)

Divorce hassles

The couple was spotted at the same nightclub in Miami over the weekend when Offset was celebrating his 33rd birthday. On Wednesday, things took a dramatic turn with the former couple having a public fight.

Offset started the argument by accusing Cardi B of lying to her fans in an attempt to tarnish his image. In posts that have now been deleted, Offset wrote, “Nobody wins when the family fights… Drop the album and go up,” as reported by TMZ.

“It ain’t the look u a fire [woman] good music but you focus on dick and tryna make me look bad focus bra this shit is whack from us both honestly. Drop the album and go up,” he added.

The Grammy-winning rapper didn’t take Offset’s comment lightly and demanded he sign their divorce papers so they could both move ahead with their lives.

“So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d**k?? You sound like a dummy. Trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F**k off and sign the papers TODAY,” she replied.

Offset’s response

Offset hit back to the demand by asking for split custody of their three children and then proceeded to slam Cardi by calling her “single and miserable”. To which, Cardi B responded, “You thought ni**as wasn’t going to be on me cause in your words I got 3 kids in my thirties. I’m miserable I don’t bother none of the h**s you f**k but every guy I talk to you dming and talkin shit about me like let’s not !”

About the couple

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in August, only a day after she announced she was expecting their third child. Cardi and Offset have been married for six years. As the divorce proceeds, Cardi is seeking full custody of their children, while their public disputes continue to unfold.