Cardi B says she is a perfect 10: 'Never got odour even in that time of the month'

Rapper Cardi B is never one to hold back, and her latest social media post is proof. Recently, Cardi B declared herself a 'perfect 10' and proceeded to list the reasons, from having a pretty face, being "rich as f**k" to not smelling bad during her period. Also read: Cardi B reveals peaceful co-parenting with Offset following divorce tensions Rapper Cardi B took to social media to indulge in this conversation. (Getty Images)

Cardi B shows off her sass

The back and forth happeend on X, formerly known as Twitter, when Cardi B interacted with several social media users, with some praising her confidence and others criticising her definition of a 'perfect 10’.

When one user questioned her calling herself a 'perfect 10’, Cardi B rattled off a list of her qualities as the reasons why she thinks that.

“I didn’t… but I AM pretty face, pretty frame , little feet, smell good, never got a odor even when it’s that time of the month, got that grippy, street smart, a hustler, rich AF, A God fearing woman… Baby I can upgrade a man life AND buy yours!! A perfect 10,” she responded.

The exchange sparked a debate about self-love, beauty standards, and the rapper's unapologetic attitude.

One user shared, “All this and they still gone cheat. fine or ugly like it do not matter, baby”. To which, Cardi B replied, “Soooo what that’s a MAN ISSUE not yours ….Do you stop being a bad b***h cause you f**kin a f**k boy ? Don’t let a man actions make you think less of yourself”.

Cardi B gets slammed

Some people liked her confidence, but others didn't like her idea of what makes someone "perfect". One user shared, “This was not the bar you thought it was and I hate that for you”.

But the rapper was in no mood to take it. She hit back by writing, “Naaaa you b*****s just hate when a girl love herself surgery or not ….Look how mad yall are at the TikTok girl that cooks.I don’t need a man or b***h to tell me how to feel bout myself I was snatching both genders even wit f**k up teeth’.

There was one user who pointed out that the things that she listed "are rooted in misogyny and stigmas”, calling it a deep-rooted issue.

“EXACTLY how am I looking for a man approval because I said everything I LOVE ABOUT MYSELF !?You can’t even love qualities and admire yourself without these fake woke weirdos thinkin you being a pick me …..Like damn I can’t even love my feet,” she shared.

More about Cardi B

Meanwhile, Cardi B has been estranged from her husband Offset and is navigating the divorce process. Recently, she opened up about their current situation.

"We've been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy," Cardi B said, adding, "We ain't beefin'. We ain't really speaking. So I think we're getting to a point that is, we're really healthy co-parenting," as per E! News.

She added, “For the past three months, it's been drama, it's been arguing, it's been craziness. But this week it's been, like, eight days that it's been no drama, it's no bulls--t, it's getting to a point [where] everybody's moving on healthy".