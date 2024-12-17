Menu Explore
Cardi B reveals peaceful co-parenting with Offset following divorce tensions

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 17, 2024 07:45 PM IST

Cardi B, who has been estranged from her husband Offset amid their ongoing divorce, recently opened up about their current situation.

After a turbulent period in their relationship, Cardi B, who has been estranged from her husband Offset amid their ongoing divorce, recently opened up about their current situation. (Also read: Cardi B admits 'we need a Hail Mary' as Harris trails behind Trump)

Cardi B and Offset announced their separation in December 2018.(Cardi B/Instagram)
Cardi B and Offset announced their separation in December 2018.(Cardi B/Instagram)

What Cardi B said about her relationship with Offset

During an interview, Cardi shared that the couple has been enjoying a period of peace following months of drama.

"We've been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy," Cardi B said, adding, "We ain't beefin'. We ain't really speaking. So I think we're getting to a point that is, we're really healthy co-parenting," as per E! News.

The Grammy-winning artist went on to express that, despite their challenges, she has been "really happy" recently.

Cardi also reflected on the difficulties the couple has faced over the past few months. She admitted, "For the past three months, it's been drama, it's been arguing, it's been craziness. But this week it's been, like, eight days that it's been no drama, it's no bulls--t, it's getting to a point [where] everybody's moving on healthy," as per E! News.

More details

This interview comes after the 32-year-old rapper, made an appearance at Offset's birthday party in Miami on December 14, signalling a shift in their relationship dynamics.

The couple, who share three children--Kulture (6), Wave (3), and a 3-month-old baby girl--have experienced their fair share of ups and downs.

The couple's relationship has been marked by a series of breakups and reconciliations, including their first divorce filing in 2020, which was later followed by their reunion.

Cardi endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the top spot, and recently reacted to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's comment about her. He had called her a "puppet" for supporting the Kamala Harris campaign.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
