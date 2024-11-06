Cardi B admits ‘we need a Hail Mary’ as Harris trails behind Trump

Cardi B is seeing all the US elections trends and not feeling very hopeful about the results. After she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the top spot, Cardi is feeling nervous about former President Donald Trump leading the race instead. Cardi B is not feeling very positively about the US elections trends right now.

On result night, Cardi tweeted, “We need a Hail Mary.”

Elections trends

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris notched early wins in reliably Republican and Democratic states, respectively, as a divided America made its decision in a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday.

According to races called by the Associated Press up to 9.34 am (IST), 230 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 179 to Democratic Party's Harris.

Polls closed in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Nevada, the seven closely fought battlegrounds expected to decide the election, but the results there were too early to call.

Cardi B vs Elon Musk

Cardi B also recently reacted to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's comment about her. He called her a "puppet" for supporting the Kamala Harris campaign.

Musk wrote, “Another puppet who can't even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy.”

To this Cardi B responded, “I'm not a puppet Elon.. I'm a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I'm a product of welfare, I'm a product of section 8, I'm a product of poverty and I'm a product of what happens when the system is set up against you....But you don't know nothing about that. You don't know not one thing about the American struggle.... PS fix my algorithm”

During her rally appearance, Cardi B delivered a speech about women's rights,: "Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog, I've been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited. Let me tell you something: Women have to work ten times harder, perform ten times better, and still people question us, how we got to the top. I can't stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one," reported Deadline.