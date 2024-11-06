US Election Results Live updates: Democracy, economy among top issues for voters, exit polls show
US Election Results Live updates: Millions of Americans on Tuesday are voting in the bitterly fought, tightly contested 2024 presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris. Over the next several hours, we will begin to see how each candidate has fared across crucial battleground states. Election officials across the country will begin counting ballots, with early in-person and mail-in votes expected to be tallied first in most states. Over 82 million people in the country took advantage of early voting to cast their ballots. Follow US election voting live here....Read More
Nationally, there are a total of 538 electoral votes, or electors, meaning a candidate needs to secure 270 to win. In the 2020 elections , President Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes to defeat Trump, who could only manage to garner 232 electoral votes.
Besides that, the results of the US presidential elections will decide not only the next president but also which party controls the two chambers of Congress—the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Pollsters predict a closely contested race between Trump and Harris, with the outcome likely hinging on key swing states like Pennsylvania, Florida, and Wisconsin and others, where just a few thousand votes could tip the scales. This also means it could take some time before a winner could be projected.
Earlier on Monday, both Harris and Trump closed their campaign for the president while making their final pitch to voters in Pennsylvania – a state that could prove decisive in deciding who gets to the White House. While Harris focused on optimism about the future and did not mention Trump by name, the Republican nominee criticised his opponent at every turn.
US presidential election 2024: What was the campaign like?
-The 2024 United States presidential election emerged as one of the most intense and unpredictable in recent history. From Trump’s courtroom conviction, a bullet grazing his ear, a dramatic debate that dashed incumbent President Joe Biden’s hopes of re-entering the White House to Kamala Harris's last-minute nomination, the campaign has been marked by unprecedented events that captured global attention and made headlines well beyond American borders.
-Kamala Harris, who could become the first female president if elected, has pledged to address economic concerns and other pressing issues through bipartisan cooperation, aiming to stay largely aligned with the path set by President Joe Biden, Trump has promised to replace thousands of federal workers with loyalists, impose sweeping tariffs on allies and foes alike, and stage the largest deportation operation in US history.
US Election Results 2024 Live: Trumps claims 'massive cheating' happened in Philadelphia
US Election Results 2024 Live: US Republican presidential contender Donald Trump says there was "a lot of talk about massive cheating" in Pennsylvania, a claim denied by an official, who called it "yet another example of disinformation."
"Law enforcement coming!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, while providing no evidence to support his claim.
US Election Results 2024 Live: Record high $15.9 billion spent on campaigns
US Election Results 2024 Live: The 2024 US election, which went to the polls today, is set to become the most expensive in history, with total contributions reaching $15.9 billion. The spending, which includes congressional contests, will surpass the $15.1 billion spent in 2020 and more than double 2016's $6.5 billion, according to nonprofit OpenSecrets. More details.
US Election Results 2024 Live: Trump campaign feels election results could take a while
Donald Trump’s campaign thinks that the election will not likely be called this evening, sources familiar with the development have told CNN. However, the camp also feels that some critical states will be called before the end of the evening, giving them insight as to how the election will shape up.
US Election Results 2024 Live: Immigration and abortion top issues in 2024
US Election Results Live updates: Immigration and abortion are at the top of more voters’ minds, according to AP VoteCast, which carried out a survey of more than 110,000 voters across America.
As per the survey, about 2 in 10 voters said immigration is the top issue facing the country, and about 1 in 10 said the same about abortion.
US Election Results 2024 Live: Most voters say democracy under threat, exit poll shows
US Election Results 2024 Live: Nearly three-quarters of voters believe American democracy is under threat, according to national exit poll data from Edison Research.
Democracy and the economy ranked by far as the most important issues for voters, followed by abortion and immigration, the data showed, according to Reuters.
US Election Results 2024 Live: Rudy Giuliani casts doubt on results
US Election Results 2024 Live: Former New York mayor and Donald Trump's lawyer, says that he expects Donald Trump to win handsomely.
On a question by a BBC reporters regarding whether he considers the election to be fair, he answers: “I don't know. I have learned not to underestimate the ability of them to be dishonest and crooked.”
US Election Results 2024 Live: ‘It takes time to count every ballot,’ says Barack Obama
US Election Results 2024 Live: As voting nears the end in several states, former US president Barack Obama cautioned that counting every ballot could take time.
In a post on X, Obama says: “It took several days to count every ballot in 2020, and it’s very likely we won’t know the outcome tonight either. So please keep a few things in mind as you make your voice heard today: Thousands of election workers around the country are working hard today. Respect them. Thank them.”
He adds: “Don’t share things before checking your sources. Let the process run its course.”
US Election Results 2024 Live: Trump snaps at reporter over abortion question
US Election Results 2024 Live: US Republican presidential contender Donald Trump today snapped at a reporter in Florida over a question regarding the state's abortion measure.
After initially refusing to answer the question, Trump said that he had done “a great job bringing it back to the states,” according to the Associated Press.
After being pressed for a second time, he snapped at a reporter, saying they "should just stop talking about that.”
US Election Results 2024 Live: Hoax bomb threats target polling stations, FBI says
US Election Results 2024 Live: As millions of Americans head to vote in the 2024 US presidential elections on Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned of bomb threats at polling stations in “multiple” states.
the FBI said that while the threats were not credible, most of them appeared to have been originated from Russia, according to AFP.
US Election Results 2024 Live: Man arrested at US Capitol with torch, flare gun
US Election Results 2024 Live: The US Capitol Police have arrested a man at the visitors center, who they said “smelled like fuel” and was carrying a torch and a flare gun.
The US Capitol police added that the Capitol visitor center has been closed and further investigation is underway.
In 2021, a mob had stormed the US Capitol on January 6 to disrupt Congress, which was about to confirm Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump.
US Election Results 2024 Live: Dixville Notch splits presidential vote
US Election Result 2024 Live: In an election that was too close to call, it seemed only fitting that the first votes cast on Election Day were evenly divided—three for Donald Trump and three for Kamala Harris. The small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, known for its tradition dating back to 1960, was the first in the nation to complete in-person voting. Following a spirited accordion rendition of the national anthem, the town's six voters began casting their ballots at midnight, and by 12.15 am, the vote count was finished. Know more
US Election Results 2024 Live: What was Harris and Trump's campaign like?
US Election Results 2024 Live: The 2024 United States presidential election emerged as one of the most intense and unpredictable in recent history.
From Trump’s courtroom conviction, a bullet grazing his ear, a dramatic debate that dashed incumbent President Joe Biden’s hopes of re-entering the White House to Kamala Harris's last-minute nomination, the campaign has been marked by unprecedented events that captured global attention and made headlines well beyond American borders. Read about some of the top moments here.
US Election Results 2024 Live: How US elects its president?
US Election Result 2024 Live: When voters went to the polls earlier today to select their president, they saw the names of the presidential and vice presidential candidates.
However, they were actually voting for a group—referred to as a "slate"—of electors who would ultimately elect the president.
There are a total of 538 electoral votes nationwide, meaning a candidate needs to secure 270 to win. The electors will meet on December 17 to officially cast their votes and send the results to Congress.
The candidate who receives 270 electoral votes or more will be declared the president. Congress will officially tally these votes on January 6, and the president will be sworn in on January 20.
US Election Results 2024 Live: Which votes will be counted first?
US Election Results 2024 Live: Election officials across the country will begin counting ballots, with early in-person and mail-in votes expected to be tallied first in most states.
Over 82 million people in the country took advantage of early voting to cast their ballots.
US Elections Result 2024 Live: Who will prevail—Trump or Harris?
US Election Result 2024 Live: Millions of Americans are voting bitterly fought, tightly contested 2024 presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.
Over the next several hours, we will begin to see how each candidate has fared across crucial battleground states.