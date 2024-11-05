US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 244 million Americans to pick between Trump and Harris
US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: The 2024 US presidential race has been defined by a series of shocking events: two assassination attempts, a dramatic candidate switch, heated political rhetoric, and warnings about the future of democracy. And that may have only been the beginning. Anxiety about the outcome of the race - and when the winner will be known - hangs over Election Day for 244 million Americans eligible to vote. More than 82 million have cast their ballots already and polling suggests the race is as close as any in modern history....Read More
Vice President Kamala Harris is seeking to become the first woman, Black, and Asian-American to lead the nation. She has portrayed her opponent, former President Donald Trump, as a threat to democracy, emphasizing her commitment to protecting reproductive rights and reducing housing and healthcare costs.
She became Democrats’ replacement candidate this summer when US President Joe Biden was pushed off the ticket and forced to abandon his re-election bid after stumbling badly in his debate with Trump.
One of the few constants in the campaign has been how close it’s remained. The election is expected to be decided by razor-thin margins, and the results may not be known for days.
Trump, who aims for a political comeback, seeks to capitalize on polls showing Americans favor his economic leadership over Harris. He has pledged a hardline stance on immigration, promising mass deportations and significant tax cuts.
Trump has also framed his political rivals as an "enemy from within," a message further fueled by a July rally where an assassin's bullet narrowly missed him.
Trump winning would make him the first incoming president to have been indicted and convicted of a felony. He would gain the power to end other federal investigations pending against him. Trump would also become only the second president in history to win nonconsecutive White House terms, after Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century.
The two candidates offered opposite visions of how to lead in what’s set to become the costliest campaign in US history. Trump promised an amplified version of his playbook-shredding first term, with its emphasis on “America First.”
Harris ran an extremely careful campaign that saw her reintroduce herself to voters after her 2020 election run and as she sought to distinguish herself from Biden without criticising the president who made her his running mate and endorsed her to replace him at the top of the ticket.
US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: When will results start rolling in?
As per the US electoral system, the results of the elections and the counting of the votes will commence as soon as the polling booths are closed. This means that the counting is expected to commence around 7-8 pm local time in most states.
US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Looking back at 1872, when sitting President's challenger died
The 1872 presidential election in the United States, held on the same date (November 5) as the current one, was the most unusual one as it remains the only instance in the US history in which a major candidate died during the election process. Read more.
US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Floods, gusty thunderstorms play spoilsport
The forecast of a storm and flooding over the midwest and plaisn is expected to play spoilsport in the US elections as American citizens line up at polling booths to cast their ballots.
US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Gold prices hold steady amid election frenzy
Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as market participants braced for the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, with opinion polls suggesting a neck-and-neck race between Democrat candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.
Spot gold was little changed at $2,738.83 per ounce by 1045 GMT, having hit a record high of $2,790.15 last week. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $2,748.20. (Reuters)
US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Trump's campaign suggests he may declare victory
Trump's campaign has suggested he may declare victory on election night even while millions of ballots have yet to be counted, just as he did four years ago. The former president has repeatedly said any defeat could only stem from widespread fraud, echoing his false claims from 2020. The winner may not be known for days if the margins in key states are as slim as expected. (Reuters)
US Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Voting begins across United States
Voting begins across the United States to pick the new President, set to succeed Joe Biden. The dizzying presidential contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris hurtled toward an uncertain finish on Tuesday as millions of Americans headed to the polls to choose between two sharply different visions for the country.
US Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Trump and Harris ties as first result comes out
The small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, known for its tradition dating back to 1960, was the first in the nation to complete in-person voting. Following a spirited accordion rendition of the national anthem, the town's six voters began casting their ballots at midnight, and by 12.15 am, the vote count was finished.
Both the candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris won 3 votes each.
US Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Over 82 million Americans east early votes.
More than 82 million have cast their ballots already and polling suggests the race is as close as any in modern history. That's early polling has been driven partly by Republican voters, who were casting early ballots at a higher rate than in recent previous elections after a campaign by former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee to counter the Democrats' longstanding advantage in the early vote.