Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US stocks rally, dollar and Bitcoin surge as Donald Trump defeats Kamala Harris in presidential race

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Vaishnawi Sinha
Nov 06, 2024 09:41 PM IST

The stock market in the US was left in a frenzy after Donald Trump won the presidential elections, defeating rival Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump is set to reclaim the White House after securing the mandate on Wednesday.

Trump, in an unexpected political comeback, defeated rival Kamala Harris in the US presidential election, leading to the stock markets across the world rallying, and bitcoin hitting a record high.

Donald Trump won the popular vote in the US election 2024.(REUTERS)
Donald Trump won the popular vote in the US election 2024.(REUTERS)

Most of the markets across the world rallied as Trump inched closer to victory during ballot counting, while bitcoin hit a record high and the dollar was set for its biggest one-day jump in four years.

Trump's victory led to hopes that his administration would offer tax cuts and support domestic companies, which caused small-cap US stocks to rally beyond expectations.

U.S. S&P and Nasdaq futures jumped more than 2%, and those tracking the small cap Russell 2000 soared 6%. The dollar index rallied 1.4% and was set for its best day since March 2023.

The rally in U.S. stock futures and signs of a decisive result cheered equity markets, with European shares up 0.9% as stock investors put aside worries about the impact of potentially higher tariffs for now.

Click here for LIVE updates on US presidential election 2024

The Dow, added more than 1,250 points, while the benchmark index inched closer to the psychologically significant 6,000 level. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped 4.1% to a nearly three-year high, as domestic-focused stocks expect to benefit from an easier regulatory and tax regime, as well as be less exposed to likely import tariffs.

Bitcoin emerged as the clear winner of the day, climbing to a record high of $75,397 on Wednesday. Overall, bitcoin was 7% on result day, most likely due to Trump's vocal support for cryptocurrencies.

In traditional currencies, the euro was hurt by potential tariffs and the widening differential between U.S. and European rates, and was last down 2% at $1.070, set for its biggest daily fall since 2016's Brexit referendum, outpacing a 1.4% fall in sterling.

VIX, which is a measure of market volatility, dropped to its lowest since September, sinking nearly 5 points. Before the results, the markets remained volatile as investors were uncertain about the new administration and the changes it would bring.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //