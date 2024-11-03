Cardi B lashes out at Elon Musk over 'puppet' remark: ‘You don’t know about the American struggle'

Cardi B slams Elon Musk

Elon, a die-hard Donald Trump supporter, recently took a dig at Cardi B. “Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words,” said Elon in a quote-tweet responding to a Trump fan account. The account had shared a clip of the Bodak Yellow singer during her appearance at a Milwaukee rally for the vice president and presidential candidate.

He was seemingly referencing Cardi B facing a teleprompter malfunction during Milwaukee rally, due to which she had stalled for time while someone handed her a phone containing her speech points.

Reacting to the same, Cardi B shared, “I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me!”

“I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle…. PS fix my algorithm,” she added.

Elon was born in South Africa to wealthy parents. His father Errol Musk is said to have owned a partial stake in a Zambian emerald mine.

Cardi B’s rally appearance

During her rally appearance, Cardi B delivered an impassioned speech about women’s rights, admonishing Donald Trump’s sexism. She said, “Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog, I’ve been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited. Let me tell you something: Women have to work ten times harder, perform ten times better, and still people question us, how we got to the top. I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one.”

The 2024 United States presidential election is scheduled for November 5.